Liquor sale app opens a can of worms for govt

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Trying to bring the tempers down over the controversy as regards the mobile app launched to keep a tab on the sale of liquor by retailers and wholesalers, excise commissioner Amit Satija on Saturday said the mobile application on uploading daily purchase and sale of liquor was introduced in February this year so as help them maintain record of daily transactions.

Satija said that approximately 1,000 retailers and wholesalers have been using this application since February, and that there has been no complaint from them.

They have not approached the excise department complaining that they have been hamstrung by the mobile

app use.

Satija maintained that there is a provision in the Goa Excise Act, which makes mandatory to every licensee to maintain record of daily transactions.

“Now we have introduced the mobile app, circulating it to the retailers and wholesalers through the NIC. We are targeting

only liquor retailers and wholesalers who deal in ‘packed bottles’,” he clarified, adding that the mobile app is not meant for bar owners as it will be difficult for them to maintain their record.

As far as bar owners are concerned, they are supposed to maintain their record physically.

“Now we are trying to popularise the app so that department can get authentic data, which we can analyse. Earlier, they used to maintain data themselves… but the department used to not get details,” he explained.

Singing virtues of the mobile app, Satija said the app helps the retailers and wholesalers maintain record of their daily transactions easily, adding that every detail automatically gets into the system effortlessly.

“This new system helps the department get authentic data which can be analysed for policy decisions,” he noted.