Liquor licence renewal deadline extended to May 31

Panaji: The government on Tuesday extended the date for renewal of liquor licences to liquor retailers in the state by a month. Liquor retailers have now been given time until May 31 for renewal of licenses issued by the state excise department.

“All concerned excise inspectors incharge of talukas have been informed that no renewal of licences will be undertaken from the next 10 days starting from March 24, in order to prevent mass gatherings so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease. The government has extended the date of renewal of licences till May 31 2020 in the interest of public health and safety,” said a circular signed by Amit Satija, Commissioner of Excise.

Licences for sale of liquor by retailers in the state are for one year and have to be renewed annually on April 1. This year with the coronavirus crisis raging and the state declaring complete lockdown of all services the licensing process is pushed forward.

Close to 11,000 shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, shacks, etc sell liquor in the state and need a retail license to operate.

On the deadline extension, Dattaprasad Naik, president, Goa Liquor Traders Association said that the extension in the date of renewal is because of the restrictions due to the COVID-19. “We are thankful to the Chief Minister who holds the excise portfolio for giving us extensions,” he said.