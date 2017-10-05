Lifestyle shopping exhibition underway in Bambolim

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

One of Goa’s biggest pre-diwali lifestyle shopping extravaganza, ‘Homes & Lifestyle’ exhibition is underway and will remain open till October 8, from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Bambolim, near Goa University.

The exhibition is organised by Media Promotions Pvt Ltd and has participation of the best of national and international brands all under one roof.

The highlights of the exhibition is an exclusive ‘Auto Expo’ wherein one can have a choice of the latest models in cars and bikes with great finance offers. There is also an exclusive grand ‘Furniture pavilion’ exhibiting imported exclusive home, office, antique, LED, outdoor furniture etc. Another unique feature of exhibition is ‘Investment Hub’ displaying choice of housing & commercial spaces with finance options from banks.

Homes & Lifestyle expo director, Media Promotions Pvt Ltd Clive Sequeira, said, “This is Goa’s biggest homes and lifestyle expo with renowned national and international brands under one roof. This is an ideal opportunity for the Goans to drop in and do their festive shopping. ”