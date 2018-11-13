Lifestyle disorders can be prevented by practicing yoga, says Shripad

PANAJI: Yoga is gradually gaining popularity in the world and the lifestyle-related disorders can be prevented by practicing Yoga said the Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent charge) Shripad Naik on Monday.

“Some of the lifestyle and non-communicable diseases are growing like epidemics and there is a need to check its growth. Yoga is the only answer for preventing such epidemics. The modern medical system has started realising the need for lifestyle intervention in the many disease conditions effectively through Yoga,” said Naik while speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day International Yoga conference organised by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India at Kala Academy Panaji.

He claimed that modern medical institutes were adopting Yoga as an alternative treatment for many of the disorders.

“In the USA alone, nearly 20 million people are practicing Yoga and this number is increasing on an average of 5 percent every year. The USA military training has adopted yoga in its training curriculum,” he said.

The theme for the conference ‘Yoga for Public Health’ aims at sharing and exchanging scien tific aspects and trends of yog practices, therapies in various areas of public health. More than 600 delegates including Yog enthusiasts, promoters, experts, scientists, researchers from more than 50 countries are participating in the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of The Art of Living International, Bengaluru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said that yoga has become a widely accepted norm in the world today.

In a video message to the participating delegates, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said that yoga is an answer to many problems that the global world is facing.

“If you do yoga regularly, it will prevent diseases and improve quality of life. Governments will not be burdened with costs, nor households will have to face the big challenge,” he said.

The deliberation and the outcome of the conference will be put up before the government for policy recommendations and promoting yoga in public health interventions.

Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, Vaidya Kotecha, chancellor of SVYASA University, Bengaluru, Dr H R Nagendra, additional secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, P K Pathak and advisor (Ayurveda) Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India Dr Dinesh Katoch participated in the conference.