Life’s a stage

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Bardez and Salcete are talukas known for tiatrists. While earlier, we had a major chunk of the tiatrists coming from Bardez, the numbers now have seen a drastic decline. Now most tiatrists are from South Goa, especially from the Salcete region.

Pascoal de Chicalim expresses pride over the recognition of being a tiatrist from Bardez. “Today, there are only a few tiatrists from Bardez. I am proud that I am among those few. Bardezkars who have contributed a lot to tiatr in the past and some are continuing the tradition. Most tiatrists prominent today are those from Salcete,” says Pascoal.

‘Kolakaram’, his latest tiatr literally means ‘artiste’ in Konkani. He believes that life is a stage and we are actors who have to perform different character roles and make our mark on the symbolic stage of life. “We all are actors who have to perform here and then go. If we are good, we are heroes, if not we are villains,” he says.

He believes in the adage ‘what we sow, we reap’ and that our actions will have consequences in our life. If we live positively, we will be able to enjoy a positive outcome. If we are stooped into the negative life, we will be trapped in several difficulties and bad outcomes. Hence, it is very important for us to live life as well as we can. While staying positive and humble we will surely face difficult problems but we will remain happy and satisfied.

‘Kolakaram’ is a drama based on the family issues. It revolves around a murder mystery in the family. A couple live happily but one day the husband is murdered and has left behind a bereaved wife and daughter. The plot indicates that perhaps the victim’s father knows who the murderer is but he is mute and thus cannot tell anyone. The questions that plague the audience are – ‘who has murdered him?’; ‘how will his wife and daughter tackle this situation?’ and ‘will the criminal ever be revealed and punished for his crime?’

Pascoal is of the belief that unfortunately love no more exists in today’s world. Some people only marry for the sake of a married tag and do not know handle their marriage. They eventually get bored of their relationship and either get back to living their life prior to their marriage or have extra-marital affairs. This unfortunately affects the children.

He is also a firm believer that technology is a boon and a bane. Undoubtedly, it has helped humans to connect; even when people are far away, they can stay in touch on regular basis but, Pascoal says that the person closest to us is often distancing himself from us. “We maintain good relations with those who are miles away. But how far do we go to maintain our relationship with the people who are close to us? We fight and break-up in our own homes. There are several houses where couples do not talk to each other for years. Not even technology can bring them close,” he adds.

Pascoal asserts that despite of staying in one house, a husband and wife rarely know what the other is doing. There is the occasional conversation between them, but that’s often restricted to house concerns. Moreover, both have passwords to unlock their phones. “Half of the fights are because of the passwords to unlock the phones. Both start doubting each other and silly minor issues then become big problems,” adds Pascoal.

And the situation is worsening by the day; Pascoal says that we are unable to trust anyone entirely now. Couples are scared to share their emotions and do not confide in each other and thus slowly problems arise. The message that we need to take away from ‘Kolakaram’ is that we should learn to confide in one another.

When asked about the inspiration for this story, he says that he has not written the story about the present but about the future. “This will happen in future. It has begun to happen now. In fact worse situations than what I have depicted in my tiatr will take place in the future. The story may seem unpleasant but is the reality of our future,” he says.

And since a tiatr is incomplete without music, the audiences will be treated to 12 kaantaras and four caants. Four of the kaantaras are performed by professional composers, and eight are written by Pascoal. Moreover, he has also written the comedy sequences. The tiatr ‘Kolakaram’ has introduced two debutant actors – Elsie Sequeira from Raia and comedian Celeste from Vasco. This is Pascoal’s 8th commercial tiatr and he is acting in it as the the villain.