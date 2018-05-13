Life of Spy – FILM REVIEW SACHIN CHATTE

Film: Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat

Directed by: Meghna Gulzar

Duration: 2 hrs 20 mins

Rating: * * * 1 / 2

Based on the true story recounted in the book Calling Sehmat by Lt Commander Harinder Sikka, Raazi is a taut thriller based on the exploits of a college girl who crossed over into enemy territory to steal secrets for her country. While the story as gutsy as it is and moves on predictable lines, Meghna Gulzar’s direction and other aspects of film making come together in the making of a film that is also backed by rock solid performances.

Importantly, the story also delves on the human element of spies. This is not just a clinical story telling of what happened. What the protagonist experiences in the line of duty is well depicted in this spy thriller.

Circa 1971, when tensions were brewing between India and Pakistan and East Pakistan was waging a war for freedom. Sehmat (Alia Bhatt) is a Kashmiri girl studying in Delhi while her father (Rajit Kapoor) doubles up as an agent for India, while the neighboring country thinks he is working for them.

The father decides to marry his daughter to a high ranking army brigadier’s son (Vicky Kaushal) in Pakistan but the motive has got nothing to do with marital bliss – he wants her to stay there and pass on information to Indian agencies. After a rigorous training by a no-nonsense officer (Jaideep Ahlawat), she on the others side of the border.

Every now and then there are scenarios where her cover comes close to blowing up and most of them keep you interested. She manages to send messages using Morse code quite conveniently though. But more than the events, the screenplay invests in the characters. There are no hard boiled villains here – everyone is doing what best they can do in the line of duty, including the husband and wife, who are on the opposite side of the fence. In fact, their relationship also holds considerable value in the scheme of things.

Admirably, the screenplay steers clear of any chest thumping or jingoism and no hand pumps are uprooted out of the ground.

It effectively conveys what happens when you take an ordinary person and put them in the most trying circumstances Alia Bhatt portrays that vulnerability with terrific conviction.The supporting cast is equally good – Shishir Sharma as the father- in- law and Jaideep Ahlawat as the grooming officer are particularly impressive. Vicky Kaushal is restrained and effective in a pivotal role.

On the whole, Raazi is a fine example of well balanced and sensible cinema.