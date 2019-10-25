Life in verse

Vikram D’Silva first began receiving writing exercises from his

mother as reprimands when he misbehaved as a child! And the

fourteen-year-old is now all set to release his debut book ‘Fried

Cockroaches’, a collection of short stories and poems. NT KURIOCITY

learns more

ANNA FERNANDES|NT KURIOCITY

Vikram D’Silva is what one would call a go-getter. A photographer, footballer, musician, and artist; the 14-year-old who studies at Sunshine Worldwide School, Bainguinim, does it all.

And to top it all off, he has just written a book.

‘Fried Cockroaches’ is a collection of short stories and poems that Vikram has catalogued since he was ten. The youngster who has taken his talents to the page in 29 fresh, offbeat and “often whacky” poems and short stories, says: “The poems are thoughts and feelings I have experienced, while the stories are about teenagers and their lives. Some are funny, some are angry, some are thoughtful.”

Asked whether he always harboured an interest in being a writer and he says: “Not really,” adding that it was his mother who first began giving him writing exercises as reprimands whenever he misbehaved as a child. And soon what began as a punishment catapulted into a love for the written word.

As an avid reader who grew up on the worlds of whimsy created by the likes of Roald Dahl and Enid Blyton, writing came naturally to him. He wrote about everything. “Everyday life, family and cats” were his biggest inspiration. And the more he wrote on specific topics, the more he also felt it was an exercise of reflection and of introspection.

The publishing process began when his mother, Tallulah D’Silva, shared one of his short stories with Goan music artist Varun Carvalho who immediately recognised Vikram’s talent. “Until then I didn’t think too much about it. I just wrote, from my feelings, from my heart. And perhaps what Varun said sparked an idea in my mom’s head,” says Vikram.

Interestingly, Vikram initially had no idea that the book was being made. Tallulah took the initiative to publish the book, along with designer and filmmaker Vishal Rawlley and Vikram’s English teacher and mentor, Sandeep Doifode who illustrated and edited the book respectively. “A sample was made and presented to me one evening. They wanted me to do the final editing of the book and select a title,” he says.

‘Fried cockroaches’ is one of the poems in the book. “It kind of sums up how I think – it is whacky and funny. And I think it would stand out among the other writings; that’s why I chose it to be the title of the book,” he adds.

Through his book, Vikram delivers a fresh perspective of life’s irks and quirks, in a voice that is distinctively his own. From fully realised tales such as ‘Finding Peace’ and ‘The Telephone Booth’ to poetic musings such as ‘The Lost Coin’, ‘My Little Brother’, and ‘The Day of Firsts’, the content he has created is relatable to readers of all ages.

The book will leave an everlasting impression on readers through its profound, galvanising reflections, believes Doifode adding, “Vikram writes about the simplest things and makes his readers feel good about life. He reminds us that life’s not just about running errands and attending meetings – it’s also about looking at your cat lying on the floor or looking at your grandmother trying to fix her glasses.”

Laced with mischief and humour, the book has exciting plots, vivid characters and ringing rhymes that stay with you for long after, says Tallulah. “The words are irreverent and edgy, but in turns, gentle and profound. It will move you and tickle you in equal measure,” she adds.

In addition, Vikram reveals that the proceeds from the sale of this book will go towards supporting the Goa State Branch of the National Association of the Blind (NAB). “I visit the boarding facility often as my mom is a member there. I have made so many friends there – I have been to the beach with them and played football and chess with them. I think it is really important to give back and I hope that whatever contributions we make will help.”

Inspired by the works of Anthony Horowitz, Vikram is currently working on a book of short suspense stories while juggling life as a teenager. He sheepishly says that the fact that he’s a published author is still yet to sink in. “I’m focusing on taking things one step at a time. Perhaps I’ll write more in a bid to understand the world around me a little better. And hopefully inspire others in the process,” he says.

(‘Fried Cockroaches’ by Vikram D’Silva will be released today October 25, 4 p.m. at the National Association of the Blind (NAB) Centre, Santa Cruz at the hands of educationist and principal of Little Penguins School, Madhavi Kamat. Details: 2445114/ 9420017022)