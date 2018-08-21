Licences of 8 Surla bars revoked

NT NETWORK

VALPOI/PANAJI

The Dongurli-Thane village panchayat has revoked licences of eight bars operating in Surla village in Sattari taluka.

It may be noted that nearly 200 villagers had passed a resolution to revoke all eight no-objection certificates (NOCs) granted to the liquor bars operating in the Surla village, which comes under the Thane-Dongurli village panchayat. The same was discussed in a panchayat meeting and it was decided to revoke the licences of the eight bars operating in the village.

“We have taken a unanimous decision and already written a letter on

August 16, 2018 to Additional Commissioner of Excise regarding revocation of the NOCs of all the eight bars,” said one of the panch members.

Meanwhile, it may be noted that the District Magistrate, North, has further extended prohibiting all liquor bars, shops, pubs, clubs, provision stores or any establishment serving or selling liquor or alcoholic beverages in retail or packed bottles in the village of Surla, within Thane Dongurli village panchayat of Sattari taluka in North Goa.

Selling liquor and all types of alcoholic beverages is extended for a period of 30 days from August 19 onwards.