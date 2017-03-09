Licence renewed for 6th offshore casino 

PANAJI: In what could be its last decision, the Parsekar government on Thursday renewed licence to the 6th offshore casino to operate from river Mandovi, however, keeping an option to approach the Supreme Court by way of a special leave petition against the related High Court direction.

The renewed licence, which has been granted with a rider, – ‘fulfilment of all regulations’ – follows the March 8 direction from the Goa bench of Bombay High Court to the government to decide on the related application by Golden Globe Hotels Private Ltd for renewal of licence within 24 hours. Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar told ‘The Navhind Times’ that since the government had no time to decide on many aspects of the said licence due to 24-hour deadline set by the court, he has asked for the opinion of the law department as regards the renewed licence.

Parsekar, who also holds the home portfolio, said the licence is open to the special leave petition. Senior counsel for the petitioners S G Desai had argued that the government had failed to take action as regards the particular application under the guise of model code of conduct, which is in force in the state due to the state assembly election.

Undersecretary (home) Neetal Amonkar in the affidavit filed before the court had sought additional time of at least eight weeks, with effect from March 16, when the model code of conduct would be lifted to take a final decision.

The licence has been renewed for the next five years. The previous licence of the particular offshore casino had expired in 2016. The particular licence was earlier in the name of M/s Hotel Leela Venture Ltd and subsequently transferred to GGHPL. The said casino is expected to bring in annual revenue of approximately Rs 50 crore to the state exchequer.