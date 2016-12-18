Liberating Goa From Bad Governance

Nandkumar M Kamat

Goa is not liberated from bad governance and stranglehold of mafias and interstate cartels. Under strong pressure from goods transport lobby, for past 15 years government has suspended any decision to establish mandatory, modern, computerized border check posts (Patradevi, Molem, Polem) with electronic weigh bridges. The revenue, transport and finance departments are guilty for this. Their failure needs CBI level investigation. Revenue, agriculture and fisheries departments have joined hands to ignore the ban imposed by Supreme Court in Jagannathan case on December 11, 1996 on illegal pisciculture in farmlands.

Without auditing the accounts of 138 tenants associations and with no controls from Goa office of CAG, mamlatdars in eight talukas are permitting auctioning of fishing rights of 500 sluice gates resulting in creation of hoards of black money. This fraud of conducting auctions for fishing rights, then breaching the bundhs to flood the farms in December and January every year and then wasting government funds on “repairs” of khazan embankments since 1976 needs to be exposed through proactive judicial cognizance. The Commissioner of Commercial Taxes understands the political risks of opening a vigilant sub-office in Candolim or Calangute and Colva or Palolem because then the revenue leakage worth Rs. 1000 crores from tourism trade would be exposed. PWD officers in charge of enforcement of Goa Highways act and rules, 1972 have been told to ignore illegal punctures of the highways. They are advised not to remove any small and large illegal commercial establishments which have come up alongside the roads and intersections all over Goa. Town planners and revenue officers are also involved in turning a blind eye to this ribbon development in widening zones of all highways. It is superbly well oiled engine of bribes, commissions and kickbacks. Political parties welcome this arrangement.

Volumes can be written economic sector-wise and department-wise on history, geography and economics of bad governance which has created colossal amounts of black money in Goa. Central government undertakings like Archaeological Survey of India are boosting illegal trade and smuggling in Goan antiquities by refusing to enforce Antiquities Act, 1972 and maintain a comprehensive antiquities register. Any type of Goan antique is freely available from Palolem to Morajim. Hundreds are smuggled out of India. ASI Goa circle is shamelessly supported by state directorate of archives and archaeology in this perfect example of bad governance.

From an estimated half million antiquities in Goa since the act came in existence in 1972 both ASI and Goa archives department wont be able to show more than 100 antiques on mandatory register. Their failure needs an impartial and merciless inquiry at CBI and IB level and ‘suo moto’ notice by CAG Goa. Twenty fearful mafias (narcotics trade, smuggling of liquor, industrial spirit, petroleum products, gambling, false documents, counterfeit currency etc) and equal number of interstate cartels ( dealing in smuggling of antiques, sex trade, dumping of infected, spurious planting materials, illegal arms, explosives etc.) dictate and decide the kingmakers of Goa. CBI, IB and RAW need to jointly act to destroy their roots , kingpins and patrons. They enjoy questionable political patronage in major political parties and control more than 300 thousand out of 1,105 thousand registered votes.

Fifty five years ago, Goa, Daman and Diu had made a tryst with destiny by forfeiting the option to wait like Portuguese colonies of East Timor ( now Timor Leste) and Macao and celebrated the integration with motherland. Macao exercised that option and got the status of “Special Autonomous Region (SAR)” within People’s Republic of China, for 50 years. Having sniffed the winds of liberalism under short lived Portuguese republic (1910-1926), Goa was ill prepared to face the new discourse on democracy. The ill informed and confused Indian state photostatically applied the model of governance inherited from British Raj, British system to “Estado do India”, the Portuguese controlled non British non Anglo territories. Since there was no foresight among the national leaders to nominate representatives of Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Chandernagore, Pondicherry, Mahe, Yanam, Karaikal on constitution assembly of India as observers or invitees, these colonies had no say in making of Indian constitution which came into existence on November 26, 1949. Second world war allies, Britain and France would have been neutral and USA would have wholeheartedly supported inclusive approach.

Goa’s freedom fighters also miserably failed in advocating this demand leaving the future romantically in the hands of new Indian republic. However it is possible that the article 44 on common civil code in our constitution could have its origin in Código Civil Português, 1867 applied to Goa. Nizam of Hyderabad was several times resourceful and powerful than the isolated Portuguese. But by taking prompt armed action in “Operation Polo” September 1948, to integrate Hyderabad state, the pre republic Indian state had adopted a shockingly different hawkish approach towards Nizam than it did with the Portuguese dictator Salazar. Indian state had no master plan or a package ready in anticipation of liberation so it imposed an untested democratic experiment on neo liberated Goa, Daman and Diu in 1962.

Several such experiments continued till 1987 and the legacy of bad governance followed after Goa attained statehood in May, 1987. The IAS officers posted in Goa on three years rotational duty also failed to understand the nuances of governing in Goa and left behind a disastrous trail of armchair decision making. Goa became first state in India to experience Military rule followed by first ever Village panchayat elections on October 24, 1962. Since there was no legislative assembly the regulations were imposed from New Delhi under article 240 by the President of India by photocopying Maharashtra act.

The Military government had no idea of studying and integrating principles of good sustainable governance as evidenced from 225 gaunkaris or communidades. Code of communidades included simple, common sense principles of sustainable , accountable micro-governance. The political parties ran out of steam in land reforms by 1973 by refusing to accept land ceiling act. Goa remains today the only state in republic of India where both North and South Goa collectors have been “liberated” from their mandatory duties of collection of legitimate statutory “Land Revenue Tax” because government has failed to notify the taluka-wise and land capability-wise rates. Such bad governance has resulted in forfeiting cumulative land revenue tax income of Rs. 1000 crores since 1988.A