LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Revive Goa’s Traditional Games

THE Fr Agnel College at Pilar recently conducted the ‘Traditional Sports Festival’ at the Pilar Sports Ground, where seven colleges participated. The traditional games included ‘milani’, a game that is played with marbles; then there was ‘doryani’, a skipping rope race, the cycle-tyre race; ‘langdi’, the hopping-on-one-leg race; the ‘koyno bal’, which is played with two sticks and ‘logorio’ which is played with a ball and seven tiles. Most of the youth of today may not be aware of how these and several other traditional games are played. These games help develop several skills like speed, accuracy, stamina. These games have been all but forgotten. It is necessary to keep the old traditions alive as it is a part of ‘Goenkarponn’. Other colleges in the state, as well as schools, need to follow in the footsteps of Fr Agnel College and include these traditional games at the annual sports day. Churches in the state should also lend a hand in reviving these games by holding competitions in traditional Goan games. If these games are not revived now then future generations may never know about them.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

HC Comes To Rescue Of Mopa Trees

THE Bombay High Court at Goa has dealt a severe blow to the sinister designs for wanton tree felling at the Mopa airport site, where 21,703 trees were being felled in blatant violation of rules. The tree felling had been underway in the complicity of the forest department, which actually should protect trees. The tree-felling was being carried out in utter disregard to the forest department’s standard procedure, which entails that trees must be numbered and boundaries of the tree-felling area must be demarcated. The setting up of the Mopa airport has to be stayed as rules are not being abided, and the new airport is being built much against the wishes of the people of Mopa. The Goa For Dabolim Only has obtained documents running into 4,000 pages through applications made under the Right to Information Act. The documents indicate that the airport project is a scam. The GFDO will move the Supreme Court seeking halt to the project which is being thrust upon the villagers of Mopa and surrounding areas. Also, the Mopa Vimantal Pidit Xetkari Samiti, an umbrella organisation of local residents, have also approached the SC against the project, which will spell doom to cultivable land.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, PANAJI

Salary Cut For MPs

THE three members of Rajya Sabha from Aam Aadmi Party have written to the chairperson seeking cut in their salaries for the days when the upper House could not function due to disruptions. If the salary cut is made a rule for both houses of Parliament then practically there will be no interruption in parliamentary proceedings because members will not allow their peers to disrupt parliamentary proceedings to avoid cut in their salaries and allowances. It has been observed that parliamentarians usually leave after attending proceedings for question hour and zero hour, mainly to mark attendance and to get daily allowances. Even the House at times has to be adjourned for next day because of lack of quorum.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI