LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Don’t Thrust Patriotism On Students

STUDENTS at IITs and central universities across the country will soon groove to ‘patriotic music’ by rock bands visiting their campuses. The HRD ministry has asked these institutions to host music bands which will perform patriotic numbers. Why the central government is trying to impose patriotism through rock bands? The need of the hour is to fill the vacancies at the IITs, increase the grants for research and provide employment to the unemployed youth of the country. After the landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on right to privacy the HRD ministry cannot thrust patriotism on students. Instead the government should work on providing good atmosphere at educational institutions and improve the standard of education imparted. The government should strive to unite the students.

NADEEM AHMED, BAINA

Gurus Of Wealth And Sleaze

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Oh God, save my India from Godmen’ (NT, August 30, 2017). There are several self-styled gurus who are facing criminal charges or have been lodged in jails across the country for various crimes. These good-for-nothing babas are hungry for cheap publicity, money, power and fame, and are always on the prowl for gullible people. The people who have missed the bus of ‘development and growth’ turn to these gurus for spiritual and material sustenance. Though health, wellbeing and spirituality are what they all offer, some godmen like Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have made it to the headlines for the controversies they created, like financial irregularities, sexual abuse and, sometimes, even murder. These modern-day gurus are nothing like the wandering ‘sants’ of ancient Hindu texts who meditated and lived on alms, renouncing all worldly possessions. In the past two decades, spiritual life in the country has undergone a transformation as Indians have embraced hectic lifestyles and moved away from their cultural roots of village-based worship.

VINOD C DIXIT, AHMEDABAD

Mumbaikars Rise

To The Occasion

WHILE the rains ravaged the city and washed away the tall claims of civic preparedness, the indomitable never-say-die spirit of Mumbaikar came to the fore. People opened their houses and hearts to stranded citizens providing food and water. Gurudwaras, churches, masjids and temples opened their doors to shelter the stranded. Even Lord Ganesh took a break from festivities and leant a helping hand. Salute the spirit of Mumbaikars.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, MUMBAI