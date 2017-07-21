LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

‘Indu Sarkar’ In Need Of Cuts

THE objectionable content in Madhur Bhandarkar’s forthcoming film ‘Indu Sarkar’ regarding former prime minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi has sparked off controversy followed by strong protests at Pune and Nagpur. It is generally observed that besides Bhandarkar, the films made by Sanjay Bhansali as well as Karan Johar always draw flak before their release. While Bhansali defamed Rani Padmavati in his forthcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, Johar ridiculed the great ever playback singer Mohammed Rafi in his movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. And now Bhandarkar comes up with the distorted facts. Earlier we had a number of commendable films on the life of personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B R Ambedkar, Lokmanya Tilak and Bhagat Singh which were received wholeheartedly by the public. Moreover, in 1975 veteran filmmaker Gulzar made ‘Andhi’ that was reportedly based on the life of Indira Gandhi. It was banned for a sizeable period but later allowed to release. And the movie turned out to be one of the classics of Gulzar and an all time great as well. Can any of the above three match Gulzar’s talent and quality of filmmaking? The Central Board of Film Certification should not budge to any pressure from any quarter and go ahead with the 20 cuts suggested for ‘Indu Sarkar’.

ANIL R TORNE, TALEGAON (MAHARASHTRA)

Mandate Before Ramnath Kovind

PRESIDENT-ELECT Ram Nath Kovind (71) need not look beyond his predecessor for inspiration. Pranab Mukherjee carried a rich political experience when he moved into the Raisina Hills five years ago. On the eve of demitting his office, he has left his own legacy for his successor to fill. But Kovind himself is no political novice – 12-year experience as a Rajya Sabha MP and two years in office as Bihar Governor should hold him in good stead as he is all set to take over as India’s 14th President. Kovind should know that there is nothing like ‘people’s President’ or “political President” , nor should he strive to be one. He should focus on functioning as President of India. Propriety demands all caste, religious and political affiliations are relegated to the backburner till a person holds the President’s post, and ditto with Kovind. The President is the custodian of India’s Constitution, and the President-elect’s energy should be directed towards being true to the Constitution. His sane and sober counsel should act as incentives for the government to discharge its obligations towards the citizens. By scrupulously adhering to rulebook Kovind should keep his high office out of controversies. It is unfortunate that the phrase ‘rubber stamp’ has come to be associated with the exalted post. Few past incumbents’ ways of thanking their past masters for pitchforking them into the top post made the President’s position look extremely pliable. Kovind has the right to question the government without being a confrontationist. He will have his advisors; but he can ill-afford to abandon making his own sagacious choices. Kovind, with proven qualities of head and heart, could emerge as a President who will be remembered for long.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA