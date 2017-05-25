LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Address Water Woes

THE water resources department has published some figures relating to the present water levels and storage capacities of five major state reservoirs. Although the situation is not alarming according to the WRD, the dwindling water levels are something to be expected at this time of the year. However, what is disturbing is that the present water remaining in four out of five reservoirs is less than 25 per cent of their full storage capacity. WRD officials have asked the people not to panic, as the remaining water will be sufficient to meet the thirst of the state till the arrival of the monsoon. However, it would be interesting to know from the WRD as how and why most of Goa remained dry and thirsty for most part of the year when all the state dams were overflowing. Secondly, it is stated that Goa consumes 582 million litres of water per day. For a population of around 15 lakh, the average daily per capita water received would then work out to around 388 litres, which is not so, as there is water scarcity all the year round.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

A Melting Pot Of Races

IT is interesting that some among us who take pride in our Aryan ancestry want to brand those who invaded India as enemy. They forget that such a myopic view will also give the very Aryans the same tag! Indeed, it will be diabolical if we let such prejudices destroy our national fabric. As a matter of fact, foreign invaders came, saw and conquered but finally assimilated into India. Such is the magic of our country. This has beautifully been portrayed in a Tagore’s poem ‘Bharat-tirtha’. Tagore wrote, “Oh my mind, wake up slowly in this holy place, India, on the shores of this sea of great human confluence; no one knows at whose call how many streams of humanity in turbulent torrents came from to get lost in that sea. Here the Aryans, non- Aryans, Dravidians, Chinese, Scythians, Huns, Pathans and Mughals merged into one body.”

SUJIT DE, KOLKATA

Tejas Not On Right Track

THIS is with reference to the editorial ‘Tejas Express and common passengers’ (NT May 23, 2017). Tejas has most of the features and facilities available in a plane, except that it will run on rails. And that is a big problem. The Konkan Railway has a single track with 58 trains on the route, including goods trains. On an average there is a crossing every 45 minutes. Already trains get delayed indefinitely. The Tejas will only compound the existing woes as it will be given preference for crossings, delaying all on coming trains. Worse still, it will have right of way for overtaking other trains which will cause havoc with punctuality of all other trains. My suggestion is that Tejas should be deployed on other routes. What tourists and the common people of Goa and Mumbai needs is another overnight train like the popular Konkankanya. A night train from Bandra Terminus, via Borivili and Vasai, as run by WR during Ganpati festival will be very successful.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, MUMBAI

Govt Wakes Up In The Wake Of Calamities

IT cannot be denied that in our country including our own Goa, everyone seems to be in deep slumbers unless some drastic catastrophe knocks. The sad saga of the collapse of the old dilapidated bridge built during the Portuguese era linking Curchorem and Sanvordem is a case in point. It was a bridge in disuse but no one bothered to either dismantle or barricade it so that it becomes totally inaccessible to the public. The outcome of this act of omission on the part of the government was the loss of lives of some people who suddenly happened to gather on the sidewalk of the bridge to witness the rescue operation to pull out a person who attempted to commit suicide in the Zuari river; when the weak link unable to bear the weight of more than 50 people just collapsed. Who will own responsibility for this calamity? No one can question the government for the lapse on its part. There is no accountability for any such accidents and if push comes to shove there will only be a blame game each one accusing the other; right from the government of the day blaming its predecessor to one department censuring the other for the disaster. Now we hear the government getting proactive in issuing orders to inspect and barricade all old and unused bridges and to submit the compliance report by June-end. Let us only hope that some lessons are learnt from this tragedy to be prompt in action without being in ambivalent state. In this backdrop what was most disgusting, though remained concealed from public ire, was the remark made by our Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during the rescue operation that the locals were safe and those missing could be migrants. I would like to remind the Chief Minister that even the migrants are human beings like any of us and it is outrageous that the head of the state is expressing complacency that the locals are not killed. It is such attitude of our elected representatives against the non-locals, call them outsiders or migrants, which is creating and sustaining a hate campaign against such people. Let us remember that they too are contributing towards the economy of the state and by far are engaged in some of the most hazardous and low tasks which the locals themselves may not dare to handle.

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES