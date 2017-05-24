LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The Unanswered Concerns On GST

NOW that GST is likely to be introduced effective from July 1, 2017 people in business have become jittery because of uncertainties prevailing on so many counts. The rates of all commodities are fixed and mostly all of these will see a higher incidence of total tax. A major source of worry for retailers and wholesalers is who is going to compensate them for the loss accruing to them on account of inventories they will be having with them as on June 30, 2017. This is for all items whose MRP is stamped on the product. That being the case the retailers and wholesalers are bound to sell these products in their stocks at the prevailing prices whereas they will be billed for fresh purchases at higher prices which in fact will squeeze their margins substantially – in case of medicines it could be as high as 7 per cent. An option will be to segregate the stocks existing on their shelves as on June 30 and keep it apart from stocks purchased after July 1. Is it practicable? Talking only of medicines, a retail chemist is likely to have 1000 different items of inventory if not more. As a fallout of these apprehensions retailers have brought down their purchases ‘on hand to mouth’ levels to put it literally. Some have resorted to product substitution based on their own wisdom in deciding the equivalence of what is prescribed and what is available with them. These could lead to serious problems of health with no one to blame. This in turn has led to slow buying on the part of wholesalers and stockists seriously affecting the growth projections of sales of pharma companies which were decided in their annual conferences held in March-April last. As usual the authorities are silent on these issues probably waiting for a solution to emerge automatically. This solution will definitely come but will be based on profitability and convenience of stakeholders involved and not necessarily based on rationality. Under these circumstances it will be better in a small place like Goa that the concerned authorities come out with a clarity on these issues so that apprehensions of those in business are addressed and everything goes on smoothly.

ARUN B NAIK, ALTO-PORVORIM

Life Undercut By Adulteration

IT is indeed very sad that after being told what to eat and what not to eat, we are still not sure whether what we are allowed to eat is safe. Every other eatable seems adulterated and there does not seem to be any seriousness on the part of the government to tackle this menace and have the adulterators sent to the lockup. We have heard of beef coming from other states unhygienically packed, of broilers being injected, fruits artificially ripened and even fish being coloured. So, what do we eat, without the risk of having our health affected? Almost every other day, we read that artificially ripened mangoes are confiscated in tonnes. Kudos to the FDA for doing that, but we are not aware what is the fate of the people responsible for it – whether they are left free for a repeat performance. Or is destruction of these eatable considered sufficient punishment? Again the FDA must conduct a continuous drive all over Goa, particularly because such raids have yielded results and yet the malpractices continue. Perhaps there are other fruits too, like bananas, papayas, etc which are also artificially ripened. Cancer is taking a toll of many lives in Goa and thousands are suffering from this dreaded disease and yet the government seems little serious in taking extremely tough measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The government is duty bound to take urgent and drastic steps to eliminate this menace altogether by confiscating their carts and sealing their trading places. The FDA must clarify to the people of Goa what action is taken against the criminals, as we are in the dark on this and also what steps are taken to avoid recurrence of such acts.

JOSE MARIA MIRANDA, MARGAO

Tribute To A Forgotten Revolutionary

MAY 25 is the 131st birth anniversary of the great Indian revolutionary named Rashbehari Bose. Not only did he sacrifice his career and endanger his life for the sake of liberating India from the British imperialists by playing a major role in the Ghadar revolution; Bose also left his motherland forever to carry on the freedom struggle from distant Japan. Not to forget that it was Bose who sowed the seeds of Netaji’s Indian National Army by forming the Indian Independence League. Bose’s unique struggle was not meant for the cause of Japan. Yet the Japanese had appreciated the bravery, selflessness and devotion of Bose and decorated him with ‘Second Order of the Merit of the Rising Sun’ — the highest honour for a foreign civilian. But the country for whose independence Bose had devoted his entire life has consciously consigned him to oblivion. Hardly anybody cares to even mention his name while discussing the history of independence movement of India. Bose is not any jewel of India, the “ratnas” of our society remain the personalities from films and sports who render ‘national service’ as a full-fledged professional at the expense of money, money and sheer money! A ‘reward’ indeed for the legendary Rashbehari Bose! His birth and death anniversaries come and go through decades; but the ‘tradition’ of Himalayan indifference and negligence towards the deeds, sacrifice and memories of Rashbehari Bose are indeed burning bright in independent India! Actually Rashbehari Bose is nothing but a ‘tragic hero’ in independent India just because he is nobody’s child at the Centre or New Delhi! While a certain dynasty-based political group cannot see anyone beyond Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rajiv Gandhi; another harbinger of “socialism” know only their Jaiprakash Narayans and Ram Manohar Lohias! And the self-declared guardians of ‘nationalism’ concentrate on promoting only the Vir Savarkars, Deen Dayal Upadhyays and Sardar Patels! How can Rashbehari Bose succeed in capturing the imagination of such partial brigade who simply refuse to acknowledge the contributions of anybody apart from their ‘godfathers’ and ‘godmothers’! It is indeed a disgrace to note the supreme callousness of the concerned authorities which has led to such scandalous indifference towards the memory of the great Rashbehari Bose.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE, KOLKATA