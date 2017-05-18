LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On Problems Faced at ATMs

Even after the easing of cash withdrawals at banks and automated teller machines (ATMs) post demonetisation, there are still numerous problems being faced by the common man at ATMs, which are apparently facing a shortage of Rs 500 and Rs 100 denomination notes. Since most of the cash dispensed at these machines is of Rs 2,000 note denomination, it is difficult to change these notes for small purchases. Some ATMs also insist on cash withdrawals in even numbers so as to get rid of their Rs 2,000 notes. On the other hand, banks also refuse to change these notes unless these are deposited in one’s savings bank account and later withdrawn. It is, therefore, high time for the government to withdraw these Rs 2,000 notes from circulation and replace them with Rs 1,000 notes.

A F NAZARETH, Alto Porvorim

Act Against Mining Companies Polluting Air in Sonshi Village

The unearthing by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) that the mining companies have tampered with air quality monitoring systems that they have installed and under-reported the extent of particulate matter in Sonshi village is a serious allegation that merits strict action against these companies. In addition to this stark cheating revealed is also the fact that the extent of spillage on the roads indicates that the ten thousand plus truck trips were not secured properly with tarpaulins. This spillage has to be cleared first before it runs off into the nearest water bodies, thus polluting them. The death of a police constable whose two-wheeler was run over by a rash and negligent truck is another instance that needs serious consideration as far as safety on the roads in Sonshi is concerned. Photographs carried on various newspapers also starkly reveal the denseness of the air pollution in Sonshi which could be considered as being of almost zero visibility. In the light of these facts, it would be mandatory for the Goa State Pollution Control Board in its meeting on Friday, 19th May to resolve not to renew the Consent to Operate of the twelve mining leases that are due for renewal. Pending compliance, mining may be resumed after monsoon. The people of Sonshi deserve a breather.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, Panaji