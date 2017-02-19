LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dabolim Airport To Be Operational With Mopa

All apprehensions about the closure of the Dabolim Airport after the Greenfield Airport at Mopa becomes operational could now be effectively laid to rest as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) have reportedly projected an investment of Rs 500 crore that would be rolled out over the next three years. According to the chairman of AAI, distinctive changes would be visible as early as the end of 2017 after implementation of short term measures. It is understood that the list of amenities AAI has planned includes three more aero bridges, construction of new toilets, installation of escalators and creating more space for passengers, food courts, etc. The Goa Airport has recently been modernized and the addition of more facilities could only mean that the Dabolim Airport will co-exist along with the Greenfield airport at Mopa and this should allay all fears among Goans about the ultimate closure of the Goa Airport. The AAI chairman has reportedly said that Mopa Airport is for North Goa and Dabolim Airport is for South Goa and that both have unique advantages.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Adding 100 More Cluster Buses In Delhi

IT refers to welcome addition of 100 new cluster buses in Delhi with 800 more (including 431 air-conditioned ones) on Feb 17 likely to be added by the year by Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited, a joint venture of Delhi Government and IDFC Foundation. But presently there is incentive only for drivers for covering more distance in their respective duty-hours. This system at times makes drivers take less congested rather than the prescribed routes causing hardships to passengers destined for in-between skipped bus-stops. Moreover at times, drivers avoid taking sufficient number of waiting passengers in their hurry to have more trips for distance-based incentives. Delhi government should instead require DIMTS to adopt fare-based incentive-system which may be jointly shared by the driver and conductor. It will make both the driver and the conductor to take more and more passengers in the cluster buses giving big relief to waiting passengers apart from increasing revenue-earning for DIMTS and thus for Delhi government also. DIMTS should also introduce user-friendly point-to-point phatphat-sewa in various parts of the capital city. Presently private individuals providing such service are running very inconvenient vehicles that too over-filled giving the most uncomfortable ride to users.

SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL, NEW DELHI