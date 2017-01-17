LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A Land Of Turncoats

THE problem with politicians in Goa is that all of them want tickets to contest the elections. If anyone is denied a ticket to contest or feels that he will be denied a ticket, he promptly leaves the party and joins another party or floats his own party or contests as an Independent. More than any other state, Goa has the largest number of turncoats in proportion to population. The media should publish the political bio-data of all politicians contesting the elections, so that voters are made aware of the ‘jumping jacks’ who have no ideology except self-promotion and preservation. We must put an end to this obnoxious tendency of political switching sides at the drop of a hat. Goan voters must insist on signed affidavits by prospective candidates stating that he will not break away from his party and ideologies once elected. If any individual politician abandons his party, he must promise to first resign and seek re election. Such a promise is very necessary as with so many parties in the field, the verdict is likely to be very fragmented which will encourage horse trading.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, MUMBAI

Keep Monthly Limit For Cash Withdrawal

THE limit to withdraw money from ATMs has now been raised to Rs 10,000 from Rs 4,500 with the total ATM withdrawal in a week remaining the same at Rs 24,000. However, there is no change in weekly withdrawal limit of Rs 24,000 from savings accounts. It involves unnecessary spend of time to go to banks or post offices every week to with withdraw the money. The central government and the Reserve Bank of India should instead bring in a permanent monthly withdrawal limit of say Rs 80,000 rather than Rs 96,000, the amount one is allowed at present with Rs 24,000 as withdrawal limit for a week. All those requiring monthly withdrawal limit above Rs 80,000 may opt for specialised personal current accounts with the income-tax department having a watch on surplus cash withdrawals from such accounts. Such a system can only lead towards elimination of black money and corruption. Individuals will then have to opt for cashless transactions for spending above monthly cash limit of Rs 80,000. However, in such a scenario, traveller cheques and gift cheques without commission may be popularised only through bank accounts. Apart from this, transaction charges, processing and annual fees on credit and debit cards may be abolished.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI

Build Toilets At Jetties

THERE are no public toilets and urinals at the jetties at Adpai and Durbhat in Ponda taluka. A large number of people travel along these two jetties. In the absence of public toilets, people have no other alternative but to relieve themselves in open spaces making the whole area unhygienic. I request the Durbhat village panchayat to build the much-needed toilets at the abovementioned spots. Such a step would certainly assure relief to the locals and travellers alike.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI