LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Let’s Vote the Right Candidates

In a democracy, voters are the masters, who choose their representatives during an election. It has been often seen that voters vote for a particular candidate by keeping his or her political party in mind. So, even if an incompetent candidate has been fielded by a particular party, he or she gets elected merely on the strength of the party’s goodwill. This trend must change. In the forthcoming election, people should vote for the best candidates, irrespective of the party they belong to. This way, we can have the best brains chosen from all the parties to rule us, thus assuring us good governance. Secondly, people should take care to see that only clean candidates are voted. Candidates, who are poor performers or non-performers should not be voted. Also, candidates having police complaints filed against them, criminal complaints pending in courts of law, candidates involved in corruption cases should be shunned. Voters must be wise not to fall for assurances and elect the right candidates without fear or favour to make Goa an ideal state of the Indian Union.

SURESH RAIKAR, Alto Dabolim

Conserving Power

In and around Ponda, one comes across streetlights functioning during broad daylight. The on/off timings pertaining to the streetlights are not being strictly adhered to by the authorities and this leads to wastage of energy. Goa cannot afford such wastage of electricity. Available power supply must be utilised in the best possible manner so that we do not feel the need to depend on the adjoining states for procuring the same. At times, streetlights in the evening session are switched on during daylight that is at 5 pm-5.15 pm thus leading to wastage of energy. Unless the on/off timings pertaining to streetlights are strictly followed, it will be difficult to bring the situation under control. Those found disobeying the on/off timings should be taken to task. Seen in the picture accompanying this letter is a streetlight fixture in working condition near PWD (water division) at Daag (in Ponda). This streetlight was spotted on January 8 at 9.50 am. I hope the higher officials at the electricity department in Ponda will take note of this matter.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, Adpai

Anurag’s Short Innings at Helm of BCCI

The removal of Anurag Thakur as the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was on the cards a long time back when he fell foul with the Lodha Committee report and thereafter with the Supreme Court. One needs to have a certain amount of maturity not to play games with the highest court of the land which is what Thakur was doing. He was directly instigating the state cricket associations to come out against the Lodha Committee report which was not the proper thing to do. As the apex cricket organisation in the country, BCCI was expected to fight its own wars and not hide behind the state bodies. The problem was that BCCI had become arrogant suffering from the syndrome that money can buy you anything and that attitude has been the reason for Thakur’s downfall. Another thing that Thakur failed to handle properly was the Pakistan issue. That country is going to drag India to international courts for refusing to play cricket against it and sue India for some $200-$300 million for that reason. All cricket playing countries around the world know the dangerous security situation in Pakistan for which reason all matches with that country are being played in the Gulf. Now obviously this is not a normal situation and BCCI should have insisted that Pakistan play its international cricket in its own country. Going further, the matches that Pakistan plays in the Gulf should have been denied official status. This would have taken the wind out of Pakistan’s sails and they would have concentrated to bring back normalcy at home. Instead of that, the offender country – Pakistan is dictating terms to India and threatening it. A rather unfortunate and incongruous situation, indeed!

S KAMAT, Alto St Cruz