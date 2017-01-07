LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Bonhomie Over Prohibition

CELEBRATING Prakash Utsav of Guru Govindsinghji in Patna, Prime Minister Narender Modi wholeheartedly praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for implementing prohibition policy in Bihar. On his part, Kumar patted Modi on the back for continuing with the liquor ban policy during his 12-year tenure as chief minister of Gujarat where the policy has been in place ever since the state had been formed. It will be better if Modi takes steps to implement the prohibition policy throughout the country. If not, the Prime Minister can do so at least in BJP-ruled states.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI

Testing Times For Political Parties

A plethora of issues will dominate the state assembly elections to be held on February 4, 2017. Social security schemes such as Griha Aadhar, Laadli Laxmi, (the AAP offers a new scheme of Rs 5000 dole to the unemployed youth), petrol price, tangle over medium of instruction, demonetisation of currency notes and a host of other issues will seize the attention of the voters. It is for sure that the alliance of the Goa Suraksha Manch, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, and the Shiv Sena will eat into BJP’s voter share. The other political parties like the Goa Forward Party, the Congress, the Goa Vikas Party, the United Goans Party, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Goa Su-Raj Party will also have their role to play in the elections. The Aam Aadmi Party, which started selecting its candidates as early as September, 2016, is battle ready and has constituency-wise manifestos. All these issues will have a major impact on electoral mandate. Voter is the king and he or she should make the choice without fear or favour, so as not to regret later. It has been noticed that the powerful and influential candidates tend to ignore popular sentiments after being elected. So why not repose confidence and vote for those who will be amenable and will not renege on promises, be it a party or individuals? There is a popular maxim: “Those who are humble should be exalted and those who exalt themselves should be humbled.” For all the stakeholders, including the voters, the assembly elections should be a ‘revolutionary’ one not seen before. No candidate can be slighted or derided or taken for granted or underestimated.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, PANAJI

Clear The Way For Women

IT is a fact that women excel in all fields and are no lesser intelligent than men. It is also a fact that women are not allowed to excel as they are degraded, and some women consider themselves to be below man. Unless women are recognised for their achievements like men, no country can make progress. Some nations and societies are still backward because their women are not given the respect or the opportunity that they rightly deserve. Women who are successful and independent are usually the happiest ones.

DIOMEDES PEREIRA, CORLIM