LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Freedom and Human Rights

WE are born free and we do not want what Dr Nandkumar Kamat rightly calls a “Hedonistic Democracy” (NT Dec 26). Under the guise of black money we had demonitisation extended to cashless society and not evolving but forcing a digital economy on all of the nation! Tomorrow without cash, the government on any excuse can freeze the bank account and render the person on the roads overnight. We elect a government to serve us and not herd us and decide what we can think, speak, write, wear, eat, and how we can worship and we like to live our lives without fear in peace and harmony. Justice must reign without fear or favour and ‘We the people’ have to ensure this! Our Constitution is under threat. Every patriotic and so called nationalist crusade is bringing in more officialdom, inspector raj, curtailing freedom and human rights. History teaches us that we must not agree to live in an animal kingdom where animal economics and behaviour get priority!

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

New Year Beckons for A Cashless Society

UNDENIABLY, ever since the demonetization was spelt out nothing has dominated the business in the Parliament or the debates in the news channels or the arguments and discussions at the street corners, other than the impact the move has had on the common man in his daily affairs and its effect on the nation’s economy. Politicians and the intellectuals have spared no efforts in attacking the government and equally so there have been others who have extolled the move as a bold effort in tackling black money so that the recovered amount could help in uplifting the under-privileged. One remarkable comment made by a leading politician from the opposition is that while targeting 1 per cent of the people holding black money 99 per cent of commoners have been distressed. The point to be noted here is that though the people by and large are affected most of them have taken the storm with a positive frame of mind supporting the government in its bold step to uproot the evil of black money, for we believe in the principle that to gain something we have to forego something. That apart, hopefully, the situation will be steadied by the end of the year. One good thing that has emerged from the effect of demonetization is India going digital aiming steadily towards a cashless society, which is certain to root out corruption at all levels and give a severe blow to black money handling. It is a well-known fact that apart from the salaried employees all the rest particularly the businessmen can easily evade the income disclosure and escape taxation. With the cashless transactions this scourge will be controlled for all the dealings will be reflected in the person’s accounts. A beginning has been done and it is for us to support the changeover with a positive frame of mind.

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES