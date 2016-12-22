LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I Love National Anthem

THIS refers to the thought-provoking article ‘should patriotism be by force?” by Binayak Datta (NT, December 17, 2016). The Supreme Court has rightly ruled that the national anthem should be played before the screening of films in cinema halls, and that all should “stand up in respect”. One feels that that patriotism should be nurtured by every Indian and not thrust upon by anyone. Respect has to be cultivated, and one cannot force anyone to love the country. The difference between patriotism and nationalism is that a patriot is proud of his country for what it does, and a nationalist is proud of his country no matter what it does; the first attitude creates a feeling of responsibility, but the second a feeling of blind arrogance that can lead the country to war. Even existing laws don’t penalise or force any person to stand up or sing the national anthem. Respect and dignity to national symbols should not be a onetime ostentation, but be a deep-rooted feeling in the hearts of people. We should be patriotic in our conduct and indeed while representing our country in any international events sports, or otherwise.

VINOD C DIXIT, AHMEDABAD

Take Disruptive MPs To Task

ONLY one MP had the conscience to return his salary proportionate to time wasted in Parliament whilst other parliamentarians ridiculed him for this gesture! We have seen on live television the complete chaos and washout of whole sessions of Parliament costing the nation loss of lakhs of rupees per minute with no work done. Hardly anyone attends the proceedings at times. Bills are passed without discussions and in the noise where one cannot even hear what the bill is about. The chairperson does not use the marshals or penalise those misbehaving or rushing into the well of the House raising placards and slogans continuously. What is worse is that the Prime Minister says that he is not allowed to speak in the House and the Opposition leader also claims he too is not allowed to speak. On the other hand, the Election Commission wants more transparency in party funds and all income more than Rs 2000 to be given digitally or by cheque, whose details must be recorded and accounts audited. Only parties which win should have accounts free of income tax! It is high time MPs and MLAs who do not work in public interest are penalised and not permitted to take the public, who elect them, for granted. These lawmakers, who enjoy salaries and perks with no debates or discussion and not allowing Parliament to function, should be taken to task.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM