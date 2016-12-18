LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Punish Unruly Parliamentarians

BJD Lok Sabha member Baijayant Jay Panda has shown a path by offering return of proportionate salary for waste of precious parliamentary proceedings due to disruptions in recently concluded winter session. The BJD is also known to be the rarest political party advocating political parties to be covered by the Right to Information Act. Things have changed for the worst, and hard-earned taxpayers’ money is being wasted on parliamentary democracy which now requires abolition of any type of parliamentary immunity from normal law of land, so that parliamentarians disrupting the proceedings may be punished by law of land in the manner persons causing disruption in functioning of administration are punished. Moreover Speakers and Deputy Speakers of Lok Sabha should be most acceptable office-bearers in the complete House by being elected by secret and compulsory vote of all members through electronic voting machines on nominations signed by at least 34 per cent of the members, rather ruling party forcing its nominee because of majority in the House. Not only there should be a proportional cut in their salaries and other daily allowances for short attendance, even membership of Parliament should be cancelled in case of continuous absence and not attending session day for some minimum stipulated duration.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI

Bending Rules For This General

THE appointment of Lt Gen Bipin Rawat as the next Army chief, superseding two or possibly three of his seniors has caused an uproar in political circles. The Congress has demanded an explanation for the “compelling reasons” necessitating such an action. In the Army, promotion from lieutenant to the next higher rank is by timescale to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Thereafter promotion is linked with assessment and performance. Hence those who have attained the rank of lieutenant general are of the highest capability as they have been assessed at various ranks of colonel, brigadier, major general and lieutenant general. There should therefore be no necessity for tinkering with the seniority of officers at this crucial level as the superseded officers will get demoralised, which could have serious repercussions.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, CALANGUTE

Debate, Crucible Of Democracy

BJP patriarch L K Advani was frustrated with the washout of parliamentary proceedings during the winter session, as there had been no proper debate on the demonetisation of high-value currency notes. The spectacle in the Parliament makes a mockery of parliamentary procedure and democracy. The Congress and the BJP are busy in trading accusations while the people are being held hostage leaving the Indian psyche with an uncomfortable feeling. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had better present his evidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal dishonesty or shut up. Gandhi is already well known as an empty vessel and now he is making too much of a noise for the good of the Congress. Our culture, most of the time, has been a consensus culture even when at times we have come to erroneous ‘conclusions’ as in the case of caste and rebirth which is good for a laugh in the 21 century. Our intellectuals and learned seekers have debated endlessly over millennia in the search for Ultimate Truth. Unfortunately, since our fight for freedom from the British rule the concept of freedom in our country has been narrow and undergone a radical change. Formerly, it was much more than the definition of political parameters and narrow identities which it has become today. India appears to a lot of non-Indians around the world as more of an anarchy than a democracy especially in the West where freedom is defined in a very large part in political terms. If India is an anarchic state from the point of view of the West then it is an anarchy that works! We have our ways which is different from the West which is not to say there is no dialogue or debate. Our first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru referred often enough to democracy as a political system of consensus. Our politicians should begin a dialogue and start to debate. We, the people of India, want to hear the views of our representatives on all important issues.

JOAO BARROS-PEREIRA, CANSAULIM