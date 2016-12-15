LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On Fallout of Demonetisation

Almost every day, there are newspaper reports of the seizure of new currency notes running into lakhs and crores of rupees from raids carried out by the police, Income Tax and enforcement directorate departments on individuals and businessmen. It is a pity that even some public sector banks have been involved in the scam running into a few crores of rupees. The number of illegal transactions and the amount of new notes seized (mostly in the Rs 2,000 denomination) is mindboggling and, therefore, raises the question as to how these new notes are available freely and in abundance in the open market but are in short supply in the banks. It is ironical that regular customers of the bank are forced to stand in long queues to get back their hard-earned money, rationed out in small amounts, even as there are reports of several deaths and farmers committing suicide. So what we are witnessing, in fact, is not the cleansing of the system involving black money, but the rampant laundering or conversion of black money to white. Is the BJP government at the Centre ready to accept this fact?

A F NAZARETH, Alto Porvorim

India Cannot Go Totally Cashless

This is in response to your editorial, ‘Obstacles in the path of cashless economy’ (NT, December 15). Cashless transactions involving, say over Rs 50,000 are welcome but 100 per cent cashless transactions will only add insult to injury. In that case, we will not be able to even use a pay toilet, whatever may be our urgency, if there is a link/tower failure. When countries like the United States of America are not going for 100 per cent cashless transactions with 99 per cent literacy, it will be ludicrous if India tries it with only 74.4 per cent literacy. Without hurting the wounds of the poor, the government should now clean 95 per cent of the black wealth in the form of benami property, gold and bank deposits abroad, off our economy. Otherwise, the ongoing economic ‘swachh abhiyan’ will only be reduced to abolishing fake currency, which could have been done in a smoother way.

SUJIT DE, Kolkata

Remembering Amma As Able Administrator

This refers to your article ‘Jaya’s unique model of development’ (NT, December 14). Jayalalithaa’s death has clearly impacted people far beyond Tamil Nadu. People of Tamil Nadu have lost their popular leader. In her passing away, the country has lost a veteran and distinguished leader, affectionately called ‘Amma.’ In her, we saw the perfect blending of the strong will of an able administrator and the compassion of a philanthropist. There is a vacuum and it will not be easy to fill it up. She has set an example as to how to face challenges and conquer them. She became a source of comfort and strength to the downtrodden with the opening of ‘Amma’ canteens and freebies like cycles, fans and mixies to the poorest of the poor. She was a strong personality and a great woman leader. She was a charismatic mother to millions, who adored and worshipped her and are deeply saddened by her loss. Her life journey is a story of grit and perseverance. She was a charismatic leader, who will be remembered forever as the beloved ‘Amma’ by the people of Tamil Nadu. She was the most overriding political personality of Tamil Nadu in the last 25 years. Tamil Nadu administration was too good when compared with other states, under her tenure. Her body has gone but her deeds and achievements will ever remain. Let her soul rest in peace and she will always be remembered, prayed and saluted for her service to the society.

VINOD C DIXIT, Ahmedabad