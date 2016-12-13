LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Misplaced Priorities of Government

In the name of development, unfeasible plans are made by the government without considering the ground realities. Toilets in villages where people struggle to get even five litres of drinking water, LED bulbs doled out where electricity has not been provided, good health and education talked about where primary health centres and basic schools with infrastructure have not been provided are examples of the government’s misplaced priorities. Now we have the much-hyped cashless transactions when cyber security is vulnerable and wireless connectivity or signals poor. As it is, those naive about using Paytm and other mobile wallets to make payment have been cheated by being made to scan the wrong QR (Quick Response Code) provided by some swindling outlets. When educated people fall prey to such type of scams, imagine the plight of ordinary simpletons. Who will bear the charges for swiping a card? If not the shop, it certainly will be the banks. In the end, it is you and me who will bear the brunt. Imagine paying Rs 250 for a purchase made for Rs 11,500. Nothing comes free as these advertisements seem to suggest. It all appears modern and stylish to be able to swipe your card, but watch out. Hackers and crooks are already planning their moves. I recommend that the government provide basic food to the common man before offering him fine crystal and cutlery to eat with.

ALIC ALEXANDER, Borda

Santa Claus, A Symbol Of Joy And Happiness

This is with reference to the letter ‘Remembering people with difficulties during Christmas’ by Adelmo Fernandes (NT, December 12). For millions of children, around the world both, rich and poor, good old Santa Claus is a symbol of joy and happiness during Christmas time, with his big bag of goodies, which he distributes in continuation of the tradition and largesse of legendary St Nicholas, a rich man, who was later made bishop in the present-day Turkey, who helped the poor and the needy in times of distress. To associate Santa Clause, therefore, and his bag of Christmas gifts on the shoulder with Jesus carrying his cross is both illogical and out of place. There are far better ways of remembering the poor. The infancy narrative of the birth of Jesus Christ by Luke portrays Jesus adequately as the Messiah, who chose to identify himself with the poor by being born in a manger with no earthly possessions and in the company of shepherds and animals. So, every Christmas, we must ask ourselves instead, how many times the crib pulls us to the manger to remind us of our duty towards the poor and God’s love for humanity.

A F NAZARETH, Alto Porvorim

Significance of NOTA Option

Barring the organisation of ‘maha-melavaas’ that are supposed to constitute a show of strength by political parties, the silence and inactivity that has greeted the announcement of elections to the state assembly is quite surprising. Their political affiliations notwithstanding, except for the ‘sincerity’ of some prospective candidates in reaching out to the local populace, it hardly appears that Goa is heading for assembly elections soon. The flurry of activities that usually greets a state going to polls is sadly absent, but going by the new trend that has greeted Goa, the voting public is sure to be thrown into a quandary of sorts with a plethora of hopefuls, old, new and the regular ones, aspiring for a membership of the assembly. But unfortunately, with the type of options proffered, already doubts are taking shape that the Goan electorate will be left very little to choose from. With none of the constituencies, in such a situation, expected to throw up a one-to-one contest or at best a three-cornered fight, the bleak prospects of a ‘un-cherished’ candidate walking through into the haloed portals of the legislative assembly cannot be ignored either. What alternatives are we Goans left with! It is at such times that people have rather audibly suggested going along with the NOTA option on the ballot paper. An acronym for ‘None Of The Above,’ it is a ballot option designed to allow the voter to indicate disapproval of all the contesting candidates in a voting system. Votes made to NOTA, however, will not alter the outcome of the election. Giving people dissatisfied with contesting candidates an opportunity to express their disapproval, votes cast as NOTA are counted, yet considered ‘invalid votes.’ But just as the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that every voter should have a right to register a NOTA vote, why not spare a thought on modifying the option in case of negative voting against all candidates on the ballot paper. In such a situation, where a re-election is ordered, laws should be made to ensure that all these candidates are disqualified and cannot partake in the election anymore. Then and only then will negative voting bring about “a systemic change in polls and political parties will be forced to project clean candidates.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO