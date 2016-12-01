LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Modi’s Attempt at Post-truth Politics

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah knew about demonetisation months ago and a large number of properties and assets have been bought in the name of BJP and that they should declare their assets first. Asking the BJP MLAs to provide details about their bank accounts only between November 8 and December-end seems to be an attempt by Modi at post-truth politics. Meanwhile, the Oxford Dictionary has declared ‘post-truth’ as its 2016 international word of the year.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, Porvorim

Tackling Terror Attacks Sponsored by Pakistan

It is with alarming dismay that we continue to witness the sheer audacity and barbarism of the state-sponsored terror attacks by Pakistani mercenaries on our bravehearts at the border. The namby-pamby line of engaging and molly cuddling a rogue nation like Pakistan is well and truly past us. Whatever response our army decides to engage in to tame these thugs must be supported by us unquestioningly and with all respect. One would only hope that our Defence Minister, who happens to be our very own Manohar Parrikar, would maintain a semblance of a line of control on his motor-mouth utterances on issues of national security. Saying that he got Pakistan to apologise and fall in line by going on their knees is obviously patently false as this horrible incident has demonstrated. We need to take lessons from Israel in tackling this menace – minimum talk and maximum action. The people of this country and my party will solidly be with the government and the army on any action it deems necessary to smash the living daylights out of Pakistan-sponsored terror.

But we must do this as one nation, as one people and display our collective anger. Converting this into a BJP brownie point-scoring exercise, as the Defence Minister constantly does at his political rallies, is not just plain opportunistic and downright ugly but is also counterproductive to the long-term strategy of the army and the lasting security of our country.

OSCAR REBELLO, Panaji