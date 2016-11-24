LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Foreigners At Receiving End

WHILE the demonetization of high-value currency notes might have been a good step towards eradication of corruption and black money, if at all there are no ulterior motives, as it often happens, the unpreparedness and the utter irresponsibility in dealing with the consequences are simply unpardonable. While hoarders of black money might have suffered a bit, it is evident that it is not these but the common men and poor people who have suffered the most. Those who take pride in having been instrumental in this so-called masterstroke, show no signs of any remorse for the thoughtlessness and casual way in which the issue was treated putting lakhs of people in hardship with withdrawal restrictions. The worst sufferers are the foreigners, some of who had exchanged their currency through authorized money changers prior to demonetisation and are saddled with demonetized currency notes, which banks are not authorised to exchange from foreigners. These people also cannot hold accounts during their short stay here. Some of them have credit/debit/travel cards and hence brought in very little currency. Card withdrawal is restricted to Rs 2000 with heavy commission on each withdrawal. Currency too cannot be exchanged freely because exchange houses do not have sufficient cash to disburse due to withdrawal limits. It is strange that no thought has been given to their plight, especially in places like Goa which is a tourist spot, where restrictions could have been eased to help them out.

JOSE MARIA MIRANDA, MARGAO

Restore Secret Voting In RS Polls

SECRET voting for Rajya Sabha elections should be restored. Open voting system for the elections has virtually given open licence for sale of MLAs’ votes by party bosses to get into the upper House of Parliament, which has become a ‘billionaire’s club’ because of the changed system. In the case of secret voting system, even if some MLA gets paid for voting, he/she cannot be detected for doing so. As such risk of money paid going waste in case of not getting desired vote keeps chances of purchase of votes low. Nominated Rajya Sabha members are also seen behaving like a spokesperson for ruling party on TV channels. It is not good that provision of having some persons of excellence being nominated to Rajya Sabha is misused to bring active politicians of the appointing ruling party to the upper House of Parliament. A system should be brought about whereby a collegiums headed by the Rajya Sabha Chairperson (Vice-President of India) with the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader being other members of such a collegiums may reach on consensus on names of persons to be nominated as Rajya Sabha members.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI

Yes, Religion Is The Opium Of The People

s“The relationship between man and God is very personal and should be nobody else’s business!” Considering that more lives have been lost in religious wars than due to political ideologies, these words have a halo of truth about them. There is no arguing on the matter that more destruction, damage and bloodshed in this world have taken place on account of religious beliefs. Hence this statement coming from the Chief Justice of India, stressing on tolerance for peace in society assumes all the more importance. With cherished beliefs and highly revered institutions challenged on the grounds that they are erroneous or have been grossly misinterpreted, religion today is the most maligned of sentiments. And how senselessly religious terms are contrived to mean what they are not! Major religions across the world are under threat from some of their own followers who have misconstrued the very essence of the teachings. The point one is trying to put forth is the “de-evolution” of religion, which is the only way one can summarise the relationship between man and religion. More than mankind requiring solace in practising a set of dogmas and principles, it appears that religion needs mankind for its very existence. A generalised concept that religion is the root cause of all the existing global problems sounds rather eerie. If that be the case, various theories propounded in the name of a universal God being accepted the world over, albeit with changed names, appears unpalatable. If that sublime being was to be as harsh as to make his own creations fight with each other over proprietary rights to claims for supremacy among its various manifestations, the perception of a ‘one God, one religion’ could well take the backseat to unrealistic views expressed to the contrary in some quarters. One could possibly trace the corruption in religions to its kaleidoscopic manifestations which has seen a tumultuous rising of fundamentalists who are credited with taking their religion to unholy ends. Therefore the ‘metamorphosis’ of religion into fundamentalism, fanaticism and extremism, with the later turning into an obvious patent for terrorism, does give cause for concern! All religions are but paths leading to the same omnipotent presence. If this message is loud and clear, there should not be any animosity in understanding the true concept of ‘universal brotherhood’.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO