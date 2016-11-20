LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Risking Lives of Trapped Rail Passengers

Rescue workers interrupted from rescuing trapped rail-passengers from accidental rail-coach. Action be taken against video-journalist concerned TV news-channels. It refers to shocking live video-coverage on November 20, 2016 by some prominent Indian news-channels of a TV-interview by a journalist of rescue workers busy in rescuing trapped passengers from the accidental railway coach from derailed Patna-Indore Express near Kanpur. It seems craze for TRP-rating and better job-opportunity in journalism has crossed all limits of humanity when the said journalist earlier holding mike of a less-known news-channel was minutes after seen holding mike of a popular news-channel. Was it for extra payment by the later news-channel, or he was instantly offered opportunity of a job-change by the later news-channel? Central government decided to impose a symbolic one-day ban (later withdrawn) on a news-channel for allegations of TV-coverage of militant-attack on sensitive Pathankot airbase. Central government and other concerned authorities should likewise take note of likewise undesired TV-coverage interrupting rescue operations which could even cost lives of trapped rail-passengers. Every delayed moment of rescue must have been of severe anxiety for the victim even though his or her life would have been earlier saved.

SUBHASH CHANDRA AGRAWAL, NEW DELHI

Hoarding Rs 2,000 Could Be Easier In Future

It is understood people are reluctant to accept the new Rs 2,000 notes when they go to withdraw money from the banks. This is so because the new Rs 500 notes are still not available and citizens are either forced to buy goods worth Rs 2,000 or are handed the demonetized Rs 500 notes as change in the market. This hardships could have been avoided in the first place if the government had introduced new Rs 1,000 notes with a different colour scheme and new features instead of introducing the notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. If Rs 500 notes with new features are being introduced to replace the old notes what stops the government from printing new Rs 1,000 notes with new features and a different colour scheme even at this stage in order to alleviate the problems faced by the people? For the common man notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 and lower denominations assumes more significance than the Rs 2,000 notes. These currency notes of Rs 2,000 could only make hoarding of money easier in the future as it may not be possible to completely eliminate the scourge of black money in the country.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Notices from Income Tax Departments

The Income Tax dept has already started issuing notices to people who have deposited Rs 2.5 lakhs or more of old currency in their bank accounts. As usual the small fish will be targeted while the big sharks rule the seas. I know of one person who has a small agency. His ailing wife requites several rounds of chemotherapy each costing about one lakh for which he keeps a couple of lakhs in cash at home. Now he is afraid to deposit the money in the bank as he will be asked the source of income. There are several people in the same predicament. Then there are senior citizens like this writer who keep cash at home for medical emergencies as seniors generally are not comfortable with plastic card transactions. (The govt doesn’t have any social security system and a heart surgery could cost anywhere between Rs 3 and 5 lakhs). In such circumstances Is keeping ready cash at home the fault of the individual or the govt? There are also lakhs of people, rich and poor who start collecting money years ahead for a wedding in the family. This is part of Indian culture and way of life. Demonetisation has struck at the very roots of Indian culture. There are many poor and middle class women who painstakingly squirrel away a few hundred rupees every month for a rainy day unknown to their husbands. This amount can run into a few thousands or a few lakh. Now the poor wives will have to disclose source of income not only to the income tax dept but also to their husbands, which can even destroy families

The big fish have nothing to worry. Take for example one person who was a peon in a govt office. He rose to the top of the political ladder in his state. Now he has two five star hotels in Goa. All his ill gotten gains have been converted into real estate. He doesn’t have a measly Rs 2.5 lakhs in cash to worry about. The tax people will not touch him. Only the common man will

suffer.

Robert Castellino, Mumbai