LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Demonetization and Common Man – I

To ameliorate the sufferings of the common man who has to spend hours in serpentine queues outside banks and ATMs following demonetisation of high denomination notes, the govt should make some stop-gap arrangements to provide relief. I would like to suggest that retired bank staff, who are willing, may be re-employed for a period of a month or two. This will be a good move as it will enable banks to open more counters including separate queues for senior citizens and women. Moreover, this will provide some relief to harried bank staff who have to work long hours under stressful conditions. Banks may also be kept open on Sundays and second, fourth Saturdays for a month, with employees taking a weekly off by rotation.

Robert Castellino, Mumbai

India is First Non-Member of NPT

This refers to your report “Japan signs historic nuke deal with India” (NT Nov 12). By signing the agreement for cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between two reliable partners India and Japan, India is now the first non-member of the non-proliferation treaty (NPT) to have signed such a deal with Japan. The move marks a significant departure in India’s nuclear diplomacy. Japan is already a victim of Nuclear disaster. According to the analysts, Japan is the only country to have suffered a nuclear attack has special sensitivities that India may need to make an exception for, despite India’s insistence on nuclear sovereignty. India, the globe’s largest democracy, and Japan, Asia’s second largest democracy, share common values. The new agreement not only provides for bilateral cooperation in the field of nuclear energy but it also provides for cooperation in satellite navigation, planetary exploration and space industry promotion. It will also make it more difficult for China to keep India out of the NSG club because terms of the civil nuclear deal with Japan, de facto brings India within the NPT framework. Our country can extend its arms of cooperation to medicine, health care, various branches of science and technology with the Japanese neighbours.

Vinod C Dixit, Ahmedabad