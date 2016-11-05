LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hygienic Food From Street Vendors

It must be said that many tourists visiting the state as well as the locals patronise the several street-food vendors who are doing business at the beaches, in the market-place and various other locations. It is most probable that the food sold at these food-outlets is unhygienic both because it may not be prepared in a hygienic manner and the dust pollution prevailing in the atmosphere due to the movement of the vehicles on the roads. These street-food vendors need to be given necessary tips on how to prepare and serve food in hygienic conditions. It is understood that Nestle India has taken up the mantle to provide clean and hygienic street food in Goa with the help of The National Association of Street Food Vendors of India (NASVI) and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). This would reportedly be done by Nestle India by educating street-food vendors in Goa on hygiene and ‘food safety practices’ such as preparing healthy food under hygienic conditions, food handling, food-storage, waste-disposal, etc. Their goal is to train about 1,000 street food vendors in the next few months. This must be considered a step in the right direction and appreciated. What is also necessary is to have dedicated street food space. It is observed that in Goa street food vendors are found scattered all over the place. These vendors put up their stalls as per their convenience which could turn out to be an unhygienic place. It is understood that Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan would be asking the state governments to allot dedicated space to street food vendors and ensure hygiene in the interest of the consumer. In Goa too the government need to have dedicated spaces allotted for street food vendors. This will go a long way in ensuring cleanliness under the Swachh Bharat campaign.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Mission Rabies

I am really surprised at the way this Mission Rabies is fooling people and Government that they have vaccinated thousand of dogs. In a press statement issued, they state that they have vaccinated 11K dogs for in October. I do not doubt that they have injected into dogs what is purported to be a vaccine. But how effective is the vaccination programme? Have they tested the efficacy? Have they tagged the dogs and rechecked for the antibody titer? The whole exercise seems to be a big farce, just to pull wool over eyes of concerned authorities. There are various causes for failures of vaccines, even in humans. Vaccines themselves decrease in potency and are rendered inactive due to improper storage. Vaccine response also depends on age, nutritional status, immunity level, concurrent disease, and many others.

Ferdinando dos Reis Falcão, Margao

Writing on Religious Matters Requires Deep Understanding

The editorial ‘Prohibiting Talaq without reasonable grounds’ dated (NT November 4, 2016) deserves applause as it has done a laudable wok by expounding the deeper, correct understanding of Tripple Talaq, halala, polygamy, and has managed to remove lots of misconception related to it from the minds of the readers. When writing on religious matters one needs to be extra cautious and should have a deep study of that particular matter and the pain taken by the editor to understand the issue on talaq can be seen in the editorial. One needs to be reminded here, that a recent move to ban triple talaq on the grounds of being discriminatory to women has triggered raging debate as it is seen by the Muslims as a direct interference in their religious matters and the government’s sudden new found sympathy towards Muslim women are also questioned. Muslims, especially women are widely protesting this move. Various programmes are been held all over the nation to highlight the significance of Sharia and also how uniform civil code could be disastrous for women. This has helped in opening discussions and avenues to understand the Islamic sharia as regards to talaq in much better way and in removing the misconceptions related to it. It has also helped in exposing the hollowness of the Goa Portuguese civil code which is depicted as an ideal model state having uniform civil code. The government itself is not sure and clear as to how uniform civil code will be, as there is not a single state in our country which can boast of reaping the fruits of uniform civil code as there are none. Goa’s Portuguese civil code which is perceived by many ignorant as uniform civil code has its own shortcomings, specially so in matters of contested divorce cases wherein divorce seekers have to wait for years together to get divorce from court and in most of the cases by the time they get it, they already pass their marriageable age. The nationwide protest against uniform civil code and the strong demand by Goan Muslims for the implementation of their personal laws in Goa should serve as an indicator to the government to gauge the mood of the largest minority of the nation.

SAMIR KHAN, MAPUSA