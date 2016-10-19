LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Post BRICS, Reinstall Speed Breakers

It is observed that with an aim to give the VVIPs and the delegates, who attended the recently-concluded BRICS summit in Goa a smooth drive, all the speed-breakers and rumblers, which were present on the road along the route have been removed. These speed-breakers and rumblers had been put up in the past in order to prevent accidents due to over-speeding. Many of the spots are accident-prone. Hence it is necessary for the authorities concerned to reinstall the speed-breakers and the rumblers at these very spots where they existed before, as the signboards are still in existence. It is pertinent to note that since the road along the bypass leading to Margao has been hot-mixed and in the absence of any speed-breakers, vehicles are likely to speed up along the route leading to accidents. The speed-breakers need to be put up again on a war-footing in order to prevent any road accidents.

ADELMO FERNANDES, Vasco

Promote Constructive Development at Loliem

Thrusting Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on people’s land in Loliem is an unprecedented move by the present ruling dispensation in Goa. It is hell-bent on starting this prestigious programme by using all its power and might. Huge amounts are earmarked for this project. Just a cursory glance on what is happening in institutes of higher learning in India at the moment is enough to know the hidden agenda of the ruling dispensation at the Centre. Such an institute will promote the rich and the elite class in society. In the process, the poor will become poorer in Loliem in future. Without having basic educational institutions in Loliem, an ordinary and poor student from the village will never get admission into IITs. Further, Loliem people are the stakeholders yet they are not listened to. For so many days now, they are asking for the gram sabha meeting and the government officials keep on denying their fundamental right. Promoting such technical institution by force is a clear sign of trampling upon the rights of the poor, the marginalised and the neglected in the society. It is also sad that some of the Loliem people who have left the village and are settled elsewhere in Goa are supporting the autocratic government in thrusting IIT on Loliem people. Instead of promoting IIT at Loliem, government must address the basic issues faced by the local people for several years such as disrupted electricity, inadequate drinking water, lack of healthcare centres or hospital, lack of basic educational and recreational facilities, unmotorable village roads, and unemployment. Resolving such issues is a sign of constructive development.

RUI PEREIRA, Navelim