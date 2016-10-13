LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Go For Uniform Civil Code

JUST consider a rare case that took place in Mumbai wherein a 22-year-old man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and the matter came up in the court pertaining to the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act. Irrespective of the fact that the girl on her own accord eloped with the man and had relation with him but being a minor, the man would have been prosecuted. However the defence counsel played the religious card and argued that the Muslim Personal Law permits a 14-year-old girl to marry and the accused was granted bail. Does not this episode leave a lot to be desired in our country plagued by religion on matters pertaining to families? For instance, if the minor girl was of any other community the man would have been liable for imprisonment of seven years. It is worth noting that such issues are not confined to only one community. On the matter pertaining to divorce, the waiting period for finalisation of divorce among Christians is two years, whereas it is just one year for Hindus for opting to divorce by mutual consent. As far as Muslims are concerned the man can simply divorce his wife through an oral proclamation. When it comes to marriage a Muslim man can have as many as four living wives, whereas it is treated as an offence of bigamy in other communities. At the same time in some Hindu groups, particularly in Gujarat, there is a practice ‘maitri-karar’ permitting a married man to sign a pact with another woman to live together. Is this less abominable compared to polygamy in Islam? Even on issues pertaining to inheritance of property all the siblings in the family irrespective of gender should be liable for equitable share. As a country we have to delve deeply on all such issues and ensure that we have a uniform civil code relating to family matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and subsistence. As Indians swearing by equality, let us have a uniform law without the interference of religion.

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

Monkeys A Menace in Goa

THE State Wildlife Board has resolved to recommend to the Centre to declare wild boar as vermin in certain forested areas of Goa. The decision has been taken following representations from several quarters to declare several species of animals such as wild boar, monkeys, deer, gaur, parakeets, peafowls etc. However the board has rejected demands to declare the remaining species as vermin. Declaring the monkey as a vermin may have not found favour with the board but the fact is that monkeys have been playing havoc with the flowering and fruit-bearing plants grown by citizens in their private properties. At places like Chicalim and Sancoale one finds several monkeys who have become a pest for the people living here. These menacing monkeys also pose danger to the locals, specially, children playing outside their homes. Several monkeys have also died as they have been run over by vehicles as they cross the highway at Sancoale. Obviously the monkeys are not at fault. They have been displaced from their natural habitat and are also deprived of the source of food available to them in the forest as a result of the numerous housing projects that have come in the area. Some remedial measures need to be taken by the authorities concerned to save the citizens from all the hardships now that the monkey has not been declared as a vermin.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

We Should Be Happy About Hosting Mega Events

AS the state gets set to host the BRICS Summit 2016, as it so often happens, the administration has had to contend with a lot of discontentment amongst the public with regard to the hardships they will have to put up with during the meeting of the heads of state of various countries scheduled from October 15 to 17. The ruckus over the proposed mobile towers in some of the Salcete villages for improving the infrastructure in view of the summit was one such example of the public ire. The felling of age-old trees to widen roads and lend a more ‘open look’ too have not gone down well with some of the locals in the coastal belt who feel that in the garb of giving the much awaited facelift to the villages along the route, the authorities have been trampling on public sentiments. Besides road infrastructure, the state’s investment in beautification of places of interest in its quest to promote itself as a tourist destination has also come under similar criticism. With threat perceptions looming large over the summit, the security arrangements in the state has definitely been beefed up. The presence of world leaders adds to the responsibilities. Let us not forget that Goa is hosting 900 delegates during the BRICS Summit and hence cannot afford to have any goof-ups. This has inadvertently caused problems for the locals with many complaining of harassment by the police. And now the traffic plan announced for the summit is being seen as a big headache. But as issues, aren’t all these minor thought of in the wider extent of the importance attached to the occasion? Moreover, protests these days have become a way of public resistance to change manifesting itself with much more vigour during the staging of national or international events. We have got to understand that progress and development has always come at a price. A spruced up Goa boasting of the latest infrastructure in place, capable of furnishing facilities and resources for such mega events, is definitely going to place it high on the list of global organisers of formal meets between leaders of governments from other countries, which would stand the region in good stead. Wouldn’t trade and tourism get a major boost in the state? Considering these benefits, some compromises by the public are definitely called for!

PACHU MENON, MARGAO