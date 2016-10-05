LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Publicising Surgical Strikes

It is unfortunate that Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam should have asserted that the surgical strikes by India across the Line of Control (LoC) were fake, though he has no evidence to that effect. The Congress might have dissociated itself from such remarks, but they have surely dented the party’s much battered image. Whether the strikes ought to have been publicised or not is debatable, as apparently in the past they were not, so as to avoid escalation of tensions. And perhaps that might have been the right approach, but under considerable pressure from citizens to retaliate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to satisfy them by publicising the strikes. All political parties applauded the military action and Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal went a step further in saluting Modi for the strikes. However, Kejriwal’s statement that India should prove that strikes did take place to nail Pakistan’s lie was deliberately twisted by Ravi Shankar Prasad and others from BJP. What perhaps irritated BJP is that Pakistani press lauded Kejriwal for asking for such proof, though he is not responsible for such unsolicited praise. Such unwarranted attacks from BJP leadership only betray their antipathy towards AAP and its leaders, which has been quite obvious in Delhi.

JOSE MARIA MIRANDA, Margao

Beauty of Democracy

All political parties and the nation unanimously endorsed the surgical strikes by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh advised the press to “wait and watch.” Nobody took his good advice. Pakistan went about its usual denial and even reportedly took the media to some site to prove Indian claims as false. The Opposition and the government differ on publishing the video evidence of the strikes to blunt Pakistan propaganda. The ruling party tried to politicise the issue by taking credit by putting up posters and statements which were promptly objected to by the Opposition, especially a comment by Sanjay Nirupam of Congress propounding the Pakistani scepticism. His party, however, dissociated itself from his statement. The BJP’s intolerance to other views propounded in a democracy, with endorsement by most of the biased television anchors reflecting the ruling party’s views was obvious. As the events unfolded, Nirupam, however, found that he had shot himself in the foot. The beauty of democracy is eventually ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (truth shall prevail), the slogan in our national emblem, which some politicians and many in our nation find hard to follow.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, Porvorim

India-Pak Face-off: Diplomacy Need of the Hour

A week after the Uri outrage that claimed 19 jawans, the ‘surgical strike’ by the Indian armed forces on Pakistani terror launch pads across the Line of Control inflicting heavy causalities on terrorists and those protecting them has been hailed as the right move by nations across the region. However, it is the newfound fondness for medical terminology to describe the recent military offensive against our neighbours which appears to be carried over into any and every rhetoric involving Pakistan these days that is irritating. Comparing Pakistan’s condition after the synchronized military operation to an ‘anaesthetized patient’ after a surgery has been performed on him, the Defence Minister went a step ahead to exhibit the penchant shown by our leaders to politically theatricalize such situations to a domestic audience. Moreover, as a ‘sworn enemy,’ Pakistan has been a favourite punching bag for every Indian. The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at the Wagah border enthralls a frenzied audience on both sides of the frontier by the sheer enormity of the parochial fervour the dramatized performance raises. This solemn ceremony which started off as a gesture of goodwill among the two countries, quickly took on an aggressive turn with the passing years. Even a sporting event between the two countries can build up the sort of hysteria that virtually borders on war-like situations between the nations. Politicians, they say, are masters at the game of one-upmanship. And how can leaders in India and Pakistan be any different! While Pakistan’s ‘denial mode’ after every terror attack could be equated to jubilance in the country, we have triumphalist chest thumping ministers taking credit for having ‘taught’ Pakistan a lesson here – and their supporters applauding it! There is, however, every chance that this squabble between the political establishments may well lead to a full-scale war between the two. Military aggressions have never solved any problems, they have only added to the prevailing animosity. Hence, diplomacy, and not aggression, is the need of the hour. When will these politicians realize that it is not the grand rhetoric, but level-headedness that will bring about peace and harmony in the region.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO