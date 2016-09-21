LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Discouraging High End Bikes

THE Transport Minister Ramkrishna (Sudin) Dhavalikar has stated that 320 persons lose their lives annually in two-wheeler accidents , making it virtually a death every day! This is a matter of concern for a small state like Goa. It would be a matter of interest to ascertain the number and ratio of scooters and motorbikes involved in the accidents. A unique feature of Goa tourism is two-wheeler rentals, which attracts thousands of domestic tourists. The bikes are also popular with foreigners. Moreover, they are a profitable source of income for many poor Goans. However I have a gut feeling that many of the two- wheeler accidents involve high- end motorbikes. These heavy and speedy bikes recklessly driven by young tourists are dangerous on the narrow roads of Goa. Perhaps the authorities should consider discouraging high end bikes in preference to scooters.

ROBERT CASTELLINO, MUMBAI

ATM Cards Should Have Identity

IT must be said that just like other items such as the driving license, identity card, etc the ATM card has also become a must-carry part of the things we carry in our wallets and bags. Hence the ATM card like other items can also get lost. However while the owner of the driving license, the identity card, etc can be traced and the same can be returned, it cannot be said about the ATM card. This is simply because bank ATM cards do not carry either the name, the address or the contact number of its owner. What’s even more disturbing is that the ATM card has more chances of being misused. It would thus be desirable if banks make provisions to include the name, address and contact number of the owner on the ATM card. This way the finder of a lost ATM card can always return it to the rightful owner or deposit it at the local police station as a ‘lost and found’ item which the police can then return to the owner after proper verifications. As of now when one loses an ATM card the only option available is to inform the respective bank in order to get the ATM canceled and to obtain a new one. All this can be avoided if it is possible to return a lost ATM card to it’s owner. It is pertinent to note that ATM cards of banks in foreign countries do have the name and the address along with the contact number printed on it. An added advantage would be if the ATM card also has the photograph of the owner printed on it. Then an ATM card could also be used for identification purpose just like a driving license.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO