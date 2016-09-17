LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Politics and Family Discontent

The uncle-nephew spat in the upper echelons of the political hierarchy in the ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh has once again demonstrated the fragility of political dispensations that depend largely on the numerical strength of its kith and kin to maintain its existence. Behind the current hostilities in the Yadav clan that rules the country’s most populous state is a fierce tug-of-war between party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav. It goes without saying that the simmering discontent between the family members in the party will have a destabilizing effect on the politics of the state. Moreover the fact that the CM of the state is only allowed to act as titular head with the government reins firmly in the hands of the party chief will only ensure that UP further slips into a reign of anarchy.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO

Schools in Chinchinim Village during Portuguese Era

The only avenues then were free Potuguese Education in Primary schools. There was one at Chinchinim, another at Baida and during last two years of Potuguese rule another school was opened at Deussua, some informal, early, preparatory education was imparted by the church also in Portuguese, by the Mestre of the church. Those who could afford went to Loyola and Fatima in Margao. Others, mostly the rich, sought refuse in seminaries. Guardian Angel High school at Sanvordem, Monte de Gurim, St Anthony`s Duler, Mapusa and St Paul`s Belgaum are some of the English Medium schools patronised by the villagers. At Chinchinim, the only English Medium paid school was Don Boscos High school, as it was later rechristened and founded by C A Gomes, where many completed their matriculation Fr Floriano Gomes, started his private school in Portuguese at his residence. The Govt Primary school taught up to Permeiro and Secundo Grau in Portuguese language (equivalent to Std V today). Sebastiao Furtado, Alleamvado, taught at Dramapur, He had a boarding at Alleamvado and marched students early in the morning and brought them back in the evening from the Govt primary School. Octaviano DCosta, had his boarding at Bamado, then at Sucaldem. Arsenio De Mello had boarding at II Palvem, which was popular for its strict discipline. Then Nazarino Rodrigues started a boarding at Dandeavado and Leboiano Mendes too had a boarding at Dandeavado. These early educators where very much in demand and filled the void by tutoring, preparing the students of common people at their boarding schools. The parents then were not literate to teach their wards in Portuguese.

Nelson Lopes, Chinchinim