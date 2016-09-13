LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Cars with accessories for road safety

It must be said many a times it is the pedestrian who becomes the victim of a road accident. Hence it is absolutely necessary for cars to have accessories which will make them safer for the pedestrians. One device is the rear-view sensor. Rear view windows help the driver to see the vehicles and large objects at the back. But small objects and children could be in the car’s blind spot. Hence it is essential to have rear-view sensors attached to the cars. It is understood that the government will soon make rear-view sensors mandatory on all new vehicles. This is a step in the right direction as it will reduce risk to people in the vicinity of the car which is reversing, specially, little children. To make driving safer for both the car drivers and the pedestrians it is understood that the government is also planning to make audio warning for high speeds mandatory for vehicles just like the seat-belt warning sign. It must be said that while driving on highways one may get carried away and drive at dangerously high speeds. The audio warning will sound a small beep at the speed of 80 kmph and after the speed of 90 kmph a continuous beep will alarm the speeding driver. The government also plans to regulate air-bags as standard equipment in all vehicles. These air bags should be made available for all the occupants of the car and not just for those who occupy the front seats. The seat-belt warning signs should also be accompanied by a beep for a short while just to draw the attention of the diver.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Law for Political leaders and Criminals

Law abiding citizens wonder that how a history-sheeter, murderer and former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who was behind bars for life got bail. Is it not the mockery of justice? This could not have happened without support from the higher authority of Bihar by not objecting to his bail in the court of law. Whether Siwan would return to its reign of terror after the return of the “terror of Siwan”, time will tell. But the way Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three young sons were allegedly murdered by henchmen of Shahabuddin, rues that the bail order “is nothing less than my death sentence.” No doubt his fear is quiet right as Prasad already faced it. Unable to understand that how the murder accused Shahabuddin was granted bail in the first instance and how he gives his views on the murder charges he faces and also about the political leaders and situations. Why in the case of rape, murder or other cases the life term prisoner not spent their life in the prison? Except parole for the death of the near and dear ones or marriage of the son or daughter or others but no bail to be granted under any circumstances. But in India every political leader, court and criminals have their own constitution to quote and act, but aam admi is only sufferer. Frankly, until we fix the law and order problems, we have a long way to go to claim ourselves as a civilised.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Health Hazard of Mobile towers

We are exposed to 100 million times more electromagnetic radiation than our grandparents, and part of the reason is radiation from mobile towers and microwave antennas. But the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) says there is limited evidence of a possible increase in risk for brain tumors among cell phone users and mobile towers as well as for any type of cancer. IARC also noted that exposure to the brain from RF fields due to mobile towers is extremely low. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states further that though, at very high levels, RF energy is dangerous, cell phones and mobile towers produce RF energy that is negligible. Most clinical studies, don’t find any adverse health effects from cell phone use and mobile towers. Long-term studies on animals exposed to RF energy found in wireless networks (Wi-Fi) have also, so far, found no unhealthy effects. To summarize, as of today, scientists vouch that there is no need to panic as far as RF energy from mobile towers and cell phones is concerned.

Francisco Colaco, Margao