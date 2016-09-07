LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Air India Must Stick to Scheduled Timings

IT has been reported that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra were recently scheduled to embark Air India flight 317 from Delhi to Mumbai at 9.40 pm. Both actors reached the airport, got their boarding passes and after the security check were found mingling with fans in the duty-free area, which kept delaying the flight. Finally, the airline decided to offload them around 10.45 pm. That made more sense than an hour’s delay. Does the national carrier have no care for passengers and its reputation? Does it want the Indian Standard Time (IST) to be known as Indian Stretchable Time? And why do politicians, actors and other VIPs think it is their birthright to keep the common man waiting? No wonder, an advertisement tells us to fly German airline as it is finicky about keeping to its time schedule.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

Church Must Set an Example of Simplicity

THIS is with reference to the letter ‘No to extravagant ceremonies’ by Robert Castellino (NT Sept 7). If luxury in Church is viewed by his eminence Cardinal George Alencherry of the Syro Malabar church as “violation of the rights of the poor,” then it is the foremost duty of the Church to set an example of simplicity by doing away with the pomp and pageantry witnessed at important church ceremonies. Pope Francis has shown us the way through his simple lifestyle at the Vatican that even the Church, which has been run for centuries on a style reminiscent of the royal courts, can still be changed to follow the simple lifestyle of Jesus Christ through “sound decentralization.” What we need today is shepherds who smell more of their sheep, and not princes of the Church and lordships dressed up in regal attire in their chauffeur-driven limousines. Secondly, there is nothing wrong if people choose to celebrate occasions like christening, first communion and confirmation, as these are once-in-a-lifetime milestones in one’s religious life. What about church and chapel feasts that are celebrated by the church and parish, which are occasions of community bonding. In Goa, for instance, we have these feasts almost every month. Do we have to do away with this as well? I think we need to get our priorities right.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM