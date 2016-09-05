LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Light of those in Darkness

St Teresa’s greatest miracle was her life itself. The woman the world came to know as Mother Teresa of Calcutta was called a lot of things in her lifetime. The life of St Teresa has to be understood not in her achievements nor in her being beatified and raised to sainthood by ‘other humans’ but her great life sacrifices and determination to serve the poorest of the poor have to be carried forward by the whole society. St Teresa is known throughout the whole world for her works of mercy, recognised by Christians and non-Christians alike. She crossed all barriers like castes, races, gender, ethnic, religious, cultural and turned into and remained the mother of the whole civilization. I would like to quote from St Teresa who use to say “If I ever become a saint, I will surely be one of ‘darkness’. I will continuously be absent from heaven to light the light of those in darkness on earth.”

Vinod Dixit, Ahmedabad

Vigilantes in All Constituencies

The best time for you to judge the performances of your local MLAs is now and it is time for you to decide whether he or she has achieved the tasks that were promised in the past election manifesto in 2012, before pledging your vote for the same candidate again in the forthcoming Assembly elections in 2017. Do not become passive onlookers, but raise your voices whenever you have been aggrieved and whenever your voices have not been heard. It is now the duty of every resident in the Corporation, the Municipalities and the Village Panchayats to take up arms against those who have not acted as promised but merely sought your vote without paying you back by way of performing the tasks that were supposed to be accomplished, while apportioning blame to the one who reneged the most. Pass the word around in the interactions that you have and try to achieve coherence of views on your most cherished projects, and assess them judiciously. Raise you voices against the rampant destruction of environment, the concretisation of Goa by the builder lobby, the cutting of hills, deforestation, pollution of rivers, diminishing quality of the potable water supplied to you, the sudden power outages which can be controlled, but which is neglected, the destruction of the flora and fauna for which Goa is well-known, acquisition of large tracks of land to benefit a few vested interests. We would like you alert the people and to make them aware of injustices and inequalities meted to you. Start a well-concerted revolution against those who have taken you for granted. It is time to take account and to calculate the net karma of your local MLAs. Reward those who have heeded your causes.

ELVIDIO MIRANDA, PANAJI