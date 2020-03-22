LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

On need for massive electoral reforms

This refers to the ultimate fall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress with his supporting ministers and MLAs resigning from the membership of State Legislative Assembly. And, all these resigning MLAs are likely to be given party tickets by the BJP for by-polls caused by their resignation. Transportation and lodging of MLAs cost hugely for both BJP and Congress in the race for power. All such tactics have nullified anti-defection-law. Need is for massive and consolidated poll reforms whereby any MP or MLA resigning in-between from membership of legislative body must be disqualified to contest any election for the next six years. Every MP or MLA desiring to contest election for the other legislative body must resign from membership of the earlier legislative body before filing nomination for the other. Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker should be elected simultaneously by secret and compulsory vote through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations signed by at least 34 per cent members with abstaining members losing right to vote in the House though retaining membership. Such elected incumbents may be removed through same process but with compulsion to name alternate leader.

MADHU AGRAWAL, Delhi

About ‘Covid-19 readiness’ form

As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ recent mandate, an innovative Company Affirmation of Readiness towards COVID-19 or CAR 2020 to report the COVID readiness needs to be filed by companies. The same should be complied with earnestly by the companies in the interest of employees well being and also to duly adhere to the best practises with respect to employee’s health and safety – in the wake of the recent pandemic. It is welcome to know that the Ministry has relaxed conducting physical meetings as otherwise mandated under Section 96 of the Companies Act 2013. As per the relaxation, the companies are now allowed to avail the web-based teleconferencing and video conferencing facility to conduct most essential meetings. The facility to use video conferencing for its meetings already exists as per Section 173(2) of the Companies Act 2013 and the companies should now extensively utilise this opportunity to conduct the business as usual. Timely compliance by the companies otherwise will act one of the best practises under the ambit of corporate governance framework.

Varun Dambal, Bangalore

Misplaced Priorities

Dithering on taking important decisions on matters that cry for immediate attention, the state government has been guilty of prolonging the uncertainties and finally making a fool of itself. With the State Election Commission now deciding to defer the Zilla Panchayat elections indefinitely, it could be said that finally better sense has prevailed. However, the Chief Minister’s obsession with the Zilla Panchayat elections is something that has been difficult to comprehend all along. In the wake of COVID-19, while the state should have been taking pre-emptive measures and practicing social distancing to help contain the spread of the contagion; successfully conducting the Zilla Panchayat elections held for the first time on party lines seems to have weighed heavily on his mind. Unmindful of the fact that Goa continues to be in the grip of the coronavirus scare, the Chief Minister’s whirlwind tour of various constituencies to campaign for BJP candidates has invited comparisons with Emperor Nero who is said to have fiddled while Rome burnt. Even the Prime Minister’s call for ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 did not seem to have a profound effect on the Chief Minister. Considering that earlier the state had decided to defer the ZP polls by two days vis-à-vis Modi’s appeal to the nation; Pramod Sawant’s tweet that the postponement was made in the interest of wider participation of electorate in the Zilla Panchayat elections, clearly shows where the Chief Minister’s priorities lie. Of late, Pramod Sawant has been inviting his detractors to be critical of his actions. Attracting strong criticism for his inappropriate ways at a time when, not only the state, but the entire nation is in the throes of an extreme calamity; the public is bound to cast aspirations on the leadership qualities of a man who places the electoral gains of his party over the well-being of his people. It is time our leaders learnt to prioritise their commitments. A government that is unmoved by the plight of the populace loses its confidence.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO