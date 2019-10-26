LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

No Blackmail Politics

It refers to election-results of State-Assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra where ruling BJP failed to gain absolute majority at its own thus being compelled to dance to tune of Jannayak Janta Party and Shiv Sena both of these regional parties in a position to enable forming government with either BJP or non-BJP parties. Social media is flooded with posts of a real Dhantares for smaller parties and independents anticipating big role of money in catching their support for forming government. Such blackmail politics should be done away by electing Chief Minister simultaneously with Speaker and Deputy Speaker by secret and compulsory vote through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations signed by at least 34-percent members with abstaining members losing right to vote in the House though retaining membership. Such elected incumbents may be removed through same process but with compulsion to name alternate leader in the same motion.

SUBHASH AGRAWAL, DELHI

Make NOTA Effective

None-Of-The-Above (NOTA) is becoming popular day-by-day with two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra namely Latur (rural) and Palus Kadegaon witnessing NOTA emerging second after the winning candidate. Large fall of voter-turnout and increased vote share for NOTA in recently held assembly elections for Haryana and Maharashtra establishes that common people are fed up with present type of professional politicians and political system. All those getting votes less than NOTA should be disqualified for life to contest any future election even though any second-runner after NOTA wins the election. Such a provision will have multiple advantages to pave way for clean politics. Political parties will be compelled to field good candidates rather than professional politicians having lost public-support. Nuisance caused by non-serious candidates becoming vote-slitter will be auto-checked where a vast majority of 86-percent candidates in 2019-elections to Lok Sabha lost security-deposits. Also a sitting MLA, MLC or MP must resign first from earlier seat before filing nomination for other. An MP may automatically lose membership of Parliament on taking oath as minister in a state. Likewise any state legislator may lose membership on taking oath as minister at the centre. Legislators in states and centres may be disqualified for contesting elections for life in case of mid-term resignation from the legislative body. State-legislators and Parliamentarians must not be allowed to hold membership of civic bodies in tune with one-person one-post norm. Likewise elected representatives must not be allowed to hold party-posts simultaneously.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI