LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Truth About Coconut Oil

COCONUT oil has been touted as a way to zap zits, moisturise your skin and even ease Alzheimer’s symptoms. But what can it really do? Here is what science says. Just like any oil, all of the calories come from fat. Coconut oil is mostly saturated fat: 80 per cent to 90 per cent. Too much saturated fat, over time, can raise your odds of heart disease. Doctors recommend that you get less than 10 per cent of your calories from saturated fat. Need to lower your cholesterol level? The American Heart Association recommends limiting saturated fat to no more than 5 per cent to 6 per cent of your daily calories. Even though it has antimicrobial properties, coconut oil is not a great zit zapper. It may clog your pores. There is no scientific evidence that it can improve symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. Virgin coconut oil has a smoke point of about 350 degrees Fahrenheit – it is slightly higher for refined coconut oil. You can use it to bake or sauté. But you should not deep fry anything in coconut oil as it may give off harmful chemicals if it heats up too much. Coconut oil can get inside your hair shaft and some research shows it may protect your hair from damage and protein loss. There is an ongoing controversy about the pros and cons of coconut oil but the above statements have the backing of the scientific community.

FRANCISCO COLAÇO, MARGAO

Lynching Is Shameful Act

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has recently said the word ‘lynching’ was of foreign origin and was for that reason irrelevant for our purposes. However, we cannot ignore a reality – good or bad – just because of its foreign origin. Can we? Aryans have foreign origin. But can we ever ignore their assimilation into Indian society for that reason? On the other hand, lynching is a shame wherever it may happen in the world. In ‘Romeo and Juliet’, Shakespeare wrote, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose/ By any other word would smell as sweet…” Indeed, rose will smell as sweet even if a rose is called ‘golap’ in Bengali or ‘gulab’ in Hindi. Following this we can also say, “What’s in a name? That which we call lynching/ By any other word would carry equal shame…”

SUJIT DE, KOLKATA

Motorists At Mercy Of Battered Roads

SEVERAL eminent orthopaedic surgeons in Goa have expressed concerns over the alarming rise in the number of patients they are treating for foot and back injuries, fractures, sprains, broken bones and vertebral compressions, arising out of accidents on Goa’s potholed roads, notwithstanding many who have died as a result. It is a shameful reflection on the utter negligence, apathy and insensitivity of the PWD to the cries and woes of the people in the state and their longstanding requests to repair the battered roads. It is a pity that the PWD is still undecided whether to use concrete or imported bitumen to fill up the potholes, even as the dates for commencing repairs keep shifting from time to time, the latest being November-end. The time has now come it appears to send a team of PWD engineers on a foreign study tour to learn the basics of road construction and maintenance as the final solution.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

Remembering Scientist And Sage

AVUL Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was one of the extraordinary gentlemen to have graced the Indian soil. Science was his forte, and space science his speciality, but there was no sphere which was left untouched by the noble and brilliant man. Simplicity, honesty, sobriety and sincerity were written all over him. Scholarship and humility do not always go together. Both gelled easily with APJ Abdul Kalam. As president of India, he was a role model to millions of Indians. He was an ‘ideal president’ as well as a ‘people’s president’. In a matter of five years Kalam had transformed the Rashtrapati Bhavan into a ‘common man’s bhavan’. Presidents, Governors and judges are generally not popular with the people because the status attached to these jobs, and the nature of the work, do not allow them to mingle with the citizens. But Kalam’s teacher in him, and an inborn tendency to reach out to the man on the street, made him stand out. Kalam was a man of all religions and a punctilious president. Many saw another S Radhakrishnan in him – both were apolitical. The motivational quotes of the straight man are profusely quoted by speakers all over the world. Basically, the teacher in him propelled the man to transform into an inspiration for students. His style of talking to students was interactive. No histrionics, or style, but laced with substance. The books authored by Kalam reveals an intense, and eager, mind. ‘Wings Of Fire’, ‘Ignited Minds’, ‘Inspiring Thoughts’ and ‘Turning Points’ are some of Kalam’s books on various issues. However, at the end of the day, teaching and students were his foremost loves. It is said that Kalam belonged to that rare breed of men in whom scientist and sage co-existed. It was during a function in the Indian Institute of Management Shillong that Kalam took ill and passed away. The birthday of the teacher, philosopher and guide to thousands of men and women falls on October 15, and is aptly observed as the World Students’ Day.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA