LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Dangerous Curve At Ponda Temple

THE curve near Shree Kapileshwar temple at Kapileshwari in Ponda taluka has become a deathtrap. There are neither traffic signboards nor speed-breakers at this spot, which encourages motorists to drive recklessly. Devotees visiting the famous temple find it hugely difficult to cross the road. Senior citizens and women are at the receiving end of the irresponsible driving. Recently six persons were injured in a head-on collision between a tipper truck and an Omni car exactly at this sharp turn. Over the years, the concerned authorities have failed to take up precautionary measures at this dangerous location. The authorities must wake up and smell the coffee before a tragedy befalls upon us.

PRAVIN U SARDESSAI, ADPAI

Goencho Pao Losing Its Sheen

THE article ‘All you knead is love’ (Buzz, NT, May 29, 2019) has rightly brought out the pathetic state of the traditional Goan ‘pao’ as it stands today. Every Goan will agree that the bread we get in Goa today is no longer what it used to be in days gone by. Not only has the quality deteriorated considerably but also its size and weight, which keep shrinking by the day. Cost-wise also, we are now paying for a single loaf what we used to pay to get four loaves earlier. The time has now come to start bread-making at home. It is also true, as the writer has stated, that Goan bread is losing its identity, as most of the bakeries in Goa are now run by outsiders. The same is the case in Mumbai where earlier, bread-making was the monopoly of Goans and all Goans were referred to as ‘Paowallas’. So, with the exception of the Goan ‘poie’ which is exclusive to Goa, and relished by one and all, there is nothing much to crow about Goan bread. In fact, Goans from Mumbai who have now settled in Goa, miss their ‘broon pao’ – a speciality of Irani restaurants, besides the all-famous ‘Kayani’ and ‘Bastani restaurants in Dhobitalao.

A F NAZARETH, ALTO PORVORIM

When A ‘Singham’ Joins Politics

EFFICIENT, honest and sincere government officers are hard to come. When an officer with all such qualities grace the bureaucracy, they make heads turn. Able and fearless officers are like a panacea for most of the ills of the society. Police officers, due to their direct connect with the people, are more inspirational to youngsters. A young Indian Police Service officer with a sincerity of purpose and dedication to duty can fascinate youngsters. Kuppuswamy Annamalai, an IPS officer of the 2011 batch of Karnataka cadre, has been known as ‘Singham’ due to his daredevil approach. As a superintendent of police in various districts of Karnataka, Annamalai had instilled fear among the evil elements in the society as well as greedy politicians by his straightforward, no-nonsense attitude. The 35-year-old Annamalai has resigned from the IPS leaving thousands of his admirers in shock. Speculations are rife about Annamalai joining politics in his native state. However, in a beautiful, and philosophical, note to his admirers, the officer has jotted down some nice moments of his short, but sensational, career. His note amply makes it clear that he did not enjoy his stint as an IPS officer. The note subtly observes he was tied by lack of time and was compelled to be restrained when occasion demanded he speak out. Perhaps it is the price one pays for being a responsible officer in the government who, despite being highly educated, has to be at the beck and call of politicians many of whom maybe illiterate and overbearing. Maybe, an engineering and management graduate like Annamalai are not cut out to the stress which the post of IAS, or IPS, brings along with it. Many doctors and engineers of high merit keep joining the IAS and IPS.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA