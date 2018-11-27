LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Milking Temple Row For Poll Gains

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of obstructing the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. It must be noted that the BJP had fought the 2014 general elections on the planks of development and inclusiveness with the slogan ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas’. The construction of Ram temple was not made a major poll plank. But now as the 2019 general elections approaches, various leaders of the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are trying to milk the temple construction issue despite the fact that matter has been sub judice before the Supreme Court. I fear that this push for constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya could foment communal unrest, causing irreparable harm to common citizens. The political class may make gains from this highly emotive issue, but the aam aadmi will be at the receiving end of the vitriol-filled campaign. I also wonder if the construction of Ram temple will be a panacea to all our problems like unemployment, poverty, hunger, inequality, terrorism, etc.

VIKAS KAMAT, AQUEM

Let Schoolbags Be Less Burdensome

THE government has finally taken cognisance of the increasing size and weight of schoolbags slumped on the shoulders of children and has taken steps to reduce their burden. A circular issued by the Union human resource development ministry prescribes the maximum weight of the schoolbag for different grades. The bags of grade I and II student should not be more that 1.5 kilograms, and the maximum weight of the bags for grade X should not be more than 5 kg. This is a step in the right direction as heavy loads on the back can have an adverse effect on the posture of children in later life. The circular also restrict the intellectual burden schools can exert on the students and that homework should not be assigned to students of grade I and II. It is pertinent to note that besides attending school, students also attend tuition classes after school hours. It would be prudent for those conducting tuition and coaching classes to also adhere to these restrictions. In order to reduce the mental burden on the children, parents need to send them for tuition only if it is absolutely necessary and in only those subjects in which the children are extremely weak.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

The Curse Of Political Discourse

POLITICAL discourse has reached its lowest ebb in our country. On the one hand, Opposition leaders dragged the parents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in speeches, on the other hand the Prime Minister himself dragged Supreme Court judges in his speech. Addressing people at an election rally in Rajasthan, he accused the Opposition of delaying SC judgment in Ayodhya case: Modi claimed that Opposition leaders frightened SC judges with threat of impeachment over the case. The Election Commission of India should tighten rules for electioneering so as to keep a tab on hate and vituperation spewed out by politicians. The EC should also caution politicians against bringing judges of higher courts in political discourse.

MADHU AGRAWAL, DELHI