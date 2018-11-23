LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Breaking The Back Of The Common Man

Demonitization did not achieve its stated aims, maybe helped a bit in other areas that are now being tom tommed, but it surely broke the back of the common man, not the least the Dalits, MSMEs and daily wage workers, farmers and also killed the leather industry associated with unproductive cows and cattle! Further the state of cows (now more important than humans) outside few in gaushalas also deteriorated. I see increased cattle on the roads and let loose eating from garbage dumps and suffering! The post offices and banks, I deal with are handicapped due slow internet or defective equipment. Everywhere the infrastructure and connectivity for digitization is unreliable causing immense sufferings to the elderly, physically challenged, those not computer savvy, or whose fingerprints do not show for one reason or another. And now it is reported that 50 per cent of ATMs maybe shut down due “unviability of operations”. People have reportedly to trudge 40km or more to access an ATM! Globally India has the lowest ATM penetration averaging 8.9 ATMs per 100,000 compared to Brazil’s 119.6 and even Thailand ‘s 78! China boasts a staggering one million, so what is our government boasting about? Talking of breaking the back, I have to replace damaged two wheeler shock absorbers or the fork may crack due to our pot holed roads.. Unfortunately cannot do the same for my tortured spine!

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

Essence Of Democracy And Political Affiliation

The essence of democracy lies in the free speech accorded to its inmates as envisaged in a nation’s Constitution. Artistic expression cannot be robbed, and an artist is a music connoisseur’s darling when he or she is in full flow. Political affiliation, or leaning, of either an artist or a writer is immaterial to the rich contribution he or she has to offer to the appreciative fans. Attempts to throttle dissenting voices have fell flat in the past. This time it was no different–Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna’s show was suddenly cancelled by the organisers at the Nehru Park. The reason given was the withdrawal of the programme sponsor, Airports Authority of India(AAI)–a Public Sector undertaking. But better senses seemed to prevail: the Delhi government organised the show at a different venue. The AAI was so timid that it developed cold feet following the incessant trolls that flooded the social media describing Krishna as “anti–national”, “anti–religious” and “Urban Naxalite” . The organisation of the event was a huge political statement because the NDA government at the Centre was seen to be behind the AAI’s decision to retract from holding the event. The Magsaysay awardee’s outright views must have rubbed the Centre the wrong way. India’s reputation as a country with diversity at the core, apart from its unflinching unity, is a matter of pride for its citizens and government. Moreover, it is common knowledge that music is another name for unity. Unfortunately, the Krishna incident throws light on the abject intolerance on the part of the Central government despite such instances in the past which reflected poorly on the government’s intentions. Krishna’s songs about Jesus Christ and Allah some time ago made the Right wing parties see red.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA