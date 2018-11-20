LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Irresponsible Remarks

By Haryana CM

The recent statement of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that in 80-90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases the accused and the victim know each other does not sound a responsible CM’s statement. The priority of a responsible Chief Minister should be to protect his state’s daughters from all kinds of molestation and harassment rather than to give such remarks about suffering girls and women. Also what the studies have shown about rape cases is totally contrary to his remarks. I think leaders should not make such comments particularly at a time when women’s safety and protection repeatedly are being treated by some ill-thought people, because it encourages the culprits to commute such heinous crimes.

M F U Tandvi, New Delhi

Medical Camps Required In Schools

It has become a common feature for medical camps to be held by various social groups, NGOs, and other institutions. Diabetes detection camps, eye-care camps, etc. are also being organized. People who attend these free medical camps are usually middle-aged and senior citizens. It is very rarely that the youth attend these camps and little children are seldom brought for a check-up. Many of the diseases can be cured if they are detected at an early stage. Hence conducting regular medical camps in schools and colleges assumes significance. Type-2 diabetes is a lifestyle disease which affects people of all ages. Early detection and treatment is a must to prevent health complications due to diabetes later in life. A free eye-check of the school students is also very important. Hence besides organizing the usual free medical camps which is open to all citizens, it seems necessary for social organizations to also have regular medical camps in schools and colleges in order to detect any medical condition at an early stage. Alternatively the school/college administration could conduct a one-day annual medical camp in their respective campus by engaging the services of the doctors practicing in the locality.

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO