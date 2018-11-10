LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Separate Parking For Rent-A-Bikes Needed

It is pertinent to note that the rent-a-bike business is growing by leaps and bounds in the state as local and even foreign tourists prefer to rent a vehicle for the whole day. As the roads in the market place are flooded with vehicles, specially, two-wheeler, it becomes extremely difficult to find a parking place. This problem is compounded with rent-a-bike operators parking several bikes at the areas earmarked for two-wheeler parking leaving very little parking space for shoppers. This problem needs to be addressed by the concerned authorities. The rent-a-bike operators could park vehicles away from the crowded places and bring them whenever there is a customer. Alternatively a separate parking lot could be earmarked for rent-a-bike vehicles only. When there are designated areas for parking tourist-taxis, rickshaws and motorcycle-pilots within the city limits, why not have a separate parking area designated for rent-a-bike operators as well?

ADELMO FERNANDES, VASCO

Development More Important Than Name Changing

The ongoing trend for changing the name of cities does not seem to have a break as one more city, Ahmedabad has added to the list. The Gujarat government said that it is considering renaming Ahmedabad as Karnavati and it started the process of getting legal and other approvals. Why are our leaders not understanding that to develop the country in education and technology is the most pressing need of the hour? All the countries of the world are making tireless efforts to make their countries powerful and advanced in modern technologies, but on the contrary Indian government is spending valuable time and hard-earned money on such useless projects. Only to change the name of a city will not affect its geographical status and its infrastructure. So the government must pay heed to make the country more advanced, developed and progressed.

Mohd Faheem, Mumbai