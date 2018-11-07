LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Controversy Over Avni’s Death

Six-year-old Avni has been killed. Many villagers have rejoiced over her killing. Some have deeply mourned the ‘little one’s’ death. How could one ‘celebrate’ a young girl’s killing? But the said Avni was not a human being. She was a tigress having made Pandharkawda forest range of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra her home. Avni was blamed for the loss of thirteen lives in the area over a couple of years. It is believed that when all efforts of the forest department to catch the big cat went in vain, it had to take recourse to the extreme step. That is the department’s version whereas the animal lovers have their own story to narrate. The forest officials declared the tigress as ‘man eater’ which is countered by activists. The entire episode appears to be a classic example of ‘man-animal’ conflict.

GANAPATHI BHAT, Akola

Let’s Walk The Talk To Remove ‘Darkness’ From The Planet

“Let the darkness of evil get burnt and new light of goodness emerge” – perhaps one of the most repeated lines revolving the spirit of Diwali (actually most abused line). Will we just stop a bit and indulge in a bit of introspection and contemplation? Now celebration of Diwali is not a recent phenomenon, rather a tradition thriving since centuries involving generation after generation rendering it to perhaps the most pan-Indian festival. Yet how can darkness afford to stand ground, that too with full flow! Racism to communalism to casteism to violent separatism to corruption to land grabbing to red tapism to muscle flexing to trafficking to child exploitation to human bondage to sexual atrocities to torture of the strong upon the weak – sheer darkness all around! And physical, emotional, psychological, economic violence and exploitation happen right within homes also. Rather it is often seen to be knocking out all norms of sanity and goodness from the ring with series of punches, hooks, jabs and upper as well as lower cuts. After all at the end of the day it is not Diwali night, but human beings will have to play the greatest role behind removal of darkness of evil. At best they can draw the spirit of Diwali to achieve it, but concrete action needs to be taken by us only promoting the mere theory to a practical entity. Thus it can be easily concluded that we are not walking the talk, reducing the much highlighted spirit of Diwali into a bankrupt rhetoric or farce. As a matter of fact, on the very night of “removal of darkness”, we are at our devilish “best”! Right from early evening till dead of the night, atrocious sound-emitting crackers reverberate throughout the horizon. What a barbaric torture upon the sick, senior citizens, infants and domestic animals.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE, Kolkata