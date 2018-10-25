LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Risky Ride For Two-wheelers On Cable-stayed Mandovi Bridge

It is shocking to note that officials of the firm that has been constructing the cable-stayed Mandovi bridge have disclosed that the new bridge is not meant for two-wheeler riders and that it is suitable only for heavy vehicles and four-wheelers (NT October 23). It is pertinent to note that two-wheelers form a major number of vehicles on Goan roads. Though the bridge will reportedly be opened for all vehicles as there will be no restriction, for two-wheeler riders it will be like ‘cross the bridge at your own risk’, as they will face a lot of difficulty while riding on the new bridge due to the high-velocity breeze in hot summer and gusty winds in monsoon. Two-wheeler riders will hence have to gauge the wind velocity before crossing the bridge. Unwary two-wheeler riders could be crossing the bridge when there is gusty wind or there could be a sudden change in the wind velocity while crossing the bridge which could prove dangerous. If the bridge was meant only for heavy vehicles and four-wheelers, did Goa really need a third Mandovi bridge?

ADELMO FERNANDES, Vasco

Upholding Secular Values Of Netaji

It is nice to see teardrops being shed on the traditional indifference towards marginalised Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his unfathomable contribution. But why don’t the current self-declared lovers of Netaji indulge in a serious attempt to unearth the mystery revolving his disappearance? Some files concerning Netaji had been released with much fanfare a couple of years ago. But the information released through such files is hardly relevant as far as Netaji’s disappearance saga is concerned. Netaji was secular to the core and epitome of social harmony. He believed that religion should ideally remain confined to one’s personal/private domain only. Rather he nurtured undiluted love for the motherland so as to bind all Indian soldiers psychologically and work towards common goal. What a sharp contrast to the present state of affairs when religion has been allowed to infiltrate even the social sphere in this heterogeneous constitutionally secular nation with Ram temple and ‘Gomata’ calling the shots leading to violence and supreme intolerance towards minorities, liberals and rationalists in this officially independent free nation. So instead of paying mere lip service to this patriot of patriots, let respect be awarded to him through practical deed not only by taking the initiative of releasing all “sensitive” files so as to resolve the mystery behind his disappearance, but also waking up to the secular values, ethics and humanity as propagated by Netaji.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE, Kolkata