LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Amritsar Mishap A Tragic Puzzle

It is pathetic that 61 people were killed and around 200 got every injuries, but still no case has been filed against the organisers. In fact, both Congress councillor Vijay Madaan and her son who organised the ill-fated Dussehra celebrations, continue to remain untraceable. No inquiry has been ordered against the driver of the train and railway has already denied to take any responsibility. Also it is point to ponder that no instruction was given to the drivers of incoming and outgoing trains to watch out for revellers. All such poor responses of officials raise many questions which are yet to be solved. Punjab government must evaluate the common life and order a high inquiry to find out the real factor behind the disaster rather than taking it as political game.

Mohd Rahmani, Panaji

No Acche Din In Goa

With the BJP and Congress hypocritically backing the so called strong armed Gandhian protest against the Supreme Court decision on the Sabrimala misogynist and discriminatory tradition of celebrate Lord Ayyappa temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayanand the police have been rendered helpless to help women devotees of a certain age enter the temple to pray! The media persons were also barred from even reporting from the base station below, not even the male reporters! Violence and vehicles and equipment damaged. Thousands throng to prevent, when the law has been promulgated against assembly of 3 to 5 people! The RSS and BJP are gleefully achieving their goals of being hardcore Hindu heritage and customs protectors, and another important dangerous goal simultaneously of being able to challenge the Supreme Court decisions with might of majority is right. They have the VHP, Bagrang Dal, ABVP, Hindu organizations standing in the wings and power and money, both religious and temporal, to force their writ just now! People are getting enlightened, things are rapidly changing and so hurry to build the Ram temple. Change names of cities; build statues, more slogans like building our army like Subhas Chandra Bose envisioned and so on. Best to divert people’s attention from high prices, farmers problems, jobs, NPAs, garbage, traffic, pollution, corruption, our finances and no “acche din” as promised. Whatever bad happens today, the Congress is responsible for, and remember BJP has done in 4 years what Congress failed to do in seventy! The country has never been so polarised and lawless with democracy and our unity in diversity in jeopardy. The Goa administration is in the ICU. We don’t get the government we deserve.

John Eric Gomes, Porvorim