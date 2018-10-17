LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

#MeToo And Empty Slogan

IT is apparent that ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’, like ‘Sab Ke Saath, Sab Ka Vikas’, is just an attractive slogan. The challenging of the Supreme Court verdict on the Sabarimala temple and the refusal to remove Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar fly in the face of the ‘Beti Padhao Beti Bachao’ slogan. Film bodies and prominent film stars have taken suo moto action against the men who have been accused of sexual assault and harassment in the ongoing #MeToo movement. The conditions that prevailed decades back where men in positions of power ruled the roost and exploited women, who dared not object to their inappropriate behaviour, have now changed dramatically all over the world. Action speaks louder than words and mere slogans and using the law as hitherto to shut up dissent with high-priced lawyers to twist and hide the truth will no longer work. This is the age of Internet and social media, and in a democracy public opinion will be ignored only at your peril! The truth cannot be hidden for long. It is difficult these days to fool all the people all the time.

JOHN ERIC GOMES, PORVORIM

Throwing Norms To The Winds Midair

IN recent days, air passengers are mighty scared. When the Tiruchirappalli type of mishap occurs then the living daylights of many apprehensive commuters are bound to be knocked out. The Dubai-bound Air India flight is said to have grazed the compound wall of the airport and flew for over three hours. It is almost unbelievable that the pilots came to know about the incident only from the air traffic control while they were flying sky high. If the ATC is to be believed then they came to know about the incident only after the Central Industrial Security Force personnel alerted them about what happened. However, whether or not the ATC informed the pilots about the frightening incident is a subject matter of investigation. Ostensibly, the pilots had overshot the takeoff point and hence the plane brushed the wall. The ATC could have recalled the pilots even though they had vast flying experience. The best thing would have been for the pilots themselves to return to Tiruchirappalli as 136 lives were at stake. Other way would have been to land at a major airport like Bengaluru rather than fly for nearly four hours. Reports also have said the flight was overloaded. The passengers and crew have to thank their stars because the plane did not crash after hitting the wall or dash against a vehicle plying on the road in the vicinity of the airport. If the flight were to be a little low while taking off then the worst would have happened. The episode has further ruptured the shoddy image of a badly bruised Air India. Nil accountability, little transparency and poor service haunt the state airline.

GANAPATHI BHAT, AKOLA